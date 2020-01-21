bluefield — West Virginia’s coyotes are making more appearances.
“They’re traveling more than normal to find food,” said Todd Dowdy, of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Dowdy said coyotes are heavily present in this region at all times. However, with foliage missing in winter, these predators find it difficult to camouflage themselves. Also, as high elevations reach chilling temperatures, coyotes are forced into lower locations to find food.
“They’re everywhere right now,” Dowdy said.
These predators’ diets consist of seemingly anything they can sink their teeth into, including whitetail deer, rats, rabbits, squirrels, fruit, and domestic animals, according to the WV DNR website.
Coyotes eat cats and small dogs. The Humane Society of the United States website suggests that owners of cats and small-breed dogs accompany their pets outside at night, as that is when coyotes frequent neighborhoods.
Coyotes are not native to West Virginia, but they have migrated from the Midwest to become permanent residents here. Coyotes can be identified by their brown and gray coat, pointed ears and narrow snout.
They are roughly 20 to 50 pounds and 2 feet tall at the shoulder, according to the Britannica website. Coyotes often travel in packs.