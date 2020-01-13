The Town of Cowen has a vision to rekindle its legacy of community spirit, vision, leadership and innovation.
This vision has been sparked by the town’s participation in Cultivate WV.
Twenty-four community revitalization projects were funded in Cowen as part of the Cultivate WV program, all focused on place-making initiatives like health and wellness, downtown beautification, public gathering spaces, public events, and more.
The Common Council of the Town of Cowen knows that to continue these great works proper funding for the future must be secured. The Beckley Area Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of the 12th endowed fund benefiting Webster County, the Cowen Area Community Fund.
The Cowen Area Community Fund, a donor advised fund, will be used for community works and improvements or their maintenance and sustainability no less frequently than biennially, and no more frequently than annually.
Applications must be presented to the Common Council of the Town of Cowen, who shall make this selection based upon the most pressing need or most suitable project improving the quality of life for residents and visitors to the town or greater community.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit the website www.bafwv.org to donate online.
To start a fund, call the Foundation at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.