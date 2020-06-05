As part of the state’s initiative to increase testing of minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG), will be conducting testing at Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, in Lewisburg on Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
COVID-19 testing to be offered in Lewisburg
Tyler Jackson
