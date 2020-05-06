One of spring’s high points for Greenbrier nonprofits is the county commission’s awarding of Arts and Recreation grants. Last year, $350,000 in grant money, fueled by the county’s lodging tax, was distributed among arts organizations, libraries, festivals, camps, youth sports leagues and other nonprofit endeavors and events.
This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty on several fronts affecting the annual grants, prompting commissioners to place the process on the back burner, according to commission President Lowell Rose.
Most of the county’s Arts and Recreation Fund comes from lodging taxes charged to guests at The Greenbrier, which has been closed since March 19. Half of that revenue goes to the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), and the other half is retained by the commission in a special account that can only be spent on arts, recreation and history projects, all of which help attract the tourists who pay the lodging taxes.
The commission devotes most of its half of the revenue to awarding Arts and Recreation grants. Awards are decided during a process that involves both an application and a project pitch from each organization interested in the funding. An advisory committee then discusses the projects and makes a recommendation to the commission as to which projects meet the statutory requirements and should receive grants.
But with The Greenbrier closed and, therefore, collecting no lodging taxes, the amount the county can spend on grants this year is unclear. In addition, several of the applicants either already have been forced by the pandemic to cancel their festivals or events, or are awaiting an edict from the governor on whether a cancellation is in their future.
Also in the mix is the fact that the county courthouse is under an administrative judicial order to remain closed until at least May 15, according to commission assistant Kelly Banton. Since the dozens of grant applicants have always made their presentations in person during one very busy — and crowded — day at the courthouse, the facility’s unavailability and the governor’s current rule limiting groups in indoor spaces to no more than 10 people, the logistics of completing the initial phase of the grant-making process are extremely challenging, Banton pointed out.
Grant applications are in hand, but no date has been set for the pitches.
Rose said he envisions the possibility that applicants will have to wait in the courthouse lobby — or even outside — until their names are called to enter the meeting room to make a pitch.
“We’ll probably allow one person at a time to present their pitch for a grant,” he said.
Meanwhile, Banton is trying to ensure the courthouse is ready to open when the judicial order is lifted.
She’s been ordering hard-to-locate supplies — such as thermometers, face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer — that are necessary to protect the health of employees and visitors. Also on order are sneeze guards, which will be installed in various courthouse offices that are too small to permit proper physical distancing, and 2,000 alcohol swabs, which can be used to clean and sanitize computer keyboards, telephones and other electronic devices.
“We’re trying to be creative,” Banton said.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com