Covid-19 forces changes in campaign style

Though the general election is still a few weeks away, the campaigning is over for future state senator David “Bugs” Stover.
He won the Republican nomination for the District 9 seat, which includes Wyoming and Raleigh counties along with a small portion of McDowell, in the primary. There is no challenger for the seat in the upcoming general election.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced him to drastically change the way he campaigned prior to the primary election, which was postponed from May until June to try to slow the spread of the virus.
“On the very day I got my campaign signs in, Gov. (Jim) Justice made his announcement about the restrictions on non-essential business,” Stover said.
“I had a few hours before the restrictions went into effect, so I was able to get about 30 signs out.
“I’d had people ask me for signs before the pandemic, and I was able to get those to them before the restrictions.
“But campaigning is political and that is non-essential,” Stover said with a laugh.
“Now how would it have looked if I’m out there campaigning, putting my signs up with the governor’s restrictions in place?
“It wouldn’t have been appropriate.”
l l l
Stover is no stranger to campaigning. He ran for a couple of offices prior to being elected as Wyoming County’s circuit clerk nearly 16 years ago. Before that, he taught school for 27 years.
Additionally, he’s a well-known storyteller across West Virginia and has undertaken more than half-a-dozen widely-publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years, most recently in support of completing the Coalfields Expressway from Beckley to Mullens, then to Pineville, and on to the Virginia border.
l l l
“My strength is face-to-face,” Stover said of campaigning.
“I’m just as comfortable talking with one person or talking to 1,000 people.
“Some people don’t like to talk in front of a crowd.
“It doesn’t bother me – whether it’s four or 4,000. I actually enjoy it.
“But, with the pandemic, I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t go door-to-door. This virus took all that off the table.
“And I wanted people to know I am dead serious about becoming a state senator. I wanted them to know I’m serious about trying to get things done.
“I want to see how much I can accomplish in one session – if I can get a heck of a lot done or only a little done,” he emphasized.
“Always before, I didn’t spend much money. I talked to people. This time, I couldn’t do that,” he said.
As a result, Stover turned to billboards, newspaper ads and social media.
“I kept it simple,” he said. “Everything looked the same – the billboards, the ads...”
Just prior to the election, some of the restrictions were loosened and Stover did get out to do a little campaigning.
“I couldn’t travel until the very end,” he said with a laugh.
Did he think he could win against the incumbent with all the pandemic-related restrictions in place?
“I thought the whole time I might lose, and that would have been OK,” he said.
“I think that every election – that I might lose. But, this time, my strength had been taken away by not being able to go door-to-door, not being able to talk to people.
“But I wasn’t by myself in that. There were probably fewer signs up in this primary election than ever before – at least fewer than I’ve ever seen.
“Every candidate was in the same boat because of the pandemic.”