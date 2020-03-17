COVID-19 Task Force seeks volunteers

FAIRLEA — Formed last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force is now seeking volunteers to assist with tasks such as meal packaging and delivery, should the need arise.
The Task Force includes people representing health care, education, government, business, transportation, nonprofits and churches.
State Sen. Stephen Baldwin and GGLTRC (Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee) director Kayla McCoy, both of whom are Task Force members, called a press conference Tuesday morning at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea to take the first steps toward assembling a volunteer network.
Baldwin noted that after the 2016 floods, “everyone worked together” in the recovery effort. “We wanted that cooperation for this situation,” he said.
Although the need for volunteers is not immediate, Baldwin said, there may be short notice when the need does arise, meaning it is prudent to “build a framework” now. “If we need it, we will have it,” he said.
McCoy said she would like to end up with 50 dependable volunteers.
Following CDC guidelines, she said, volunteers must be between the ages of 18 and 50, with teens from 15 through 17 allowed with parental consent. Potential volunteers must not be exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness and must not have traveled to any “hot spots” or had personal contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
All potential volunteers will be subject to background checks, and some will need food handler cards.
Anyone interested in applying to be a Task Force volunteer should send a message with their contact information to volunteer@ggltrc.org.
•••
There are currently several feeding programs operating in Greenbrier County, including an outreach by the public school system, a federally-funded program operated by The Hub Café in Lewisburg to feed school children age 18 and under, and the Meals on Wheels and Senior Center feeding programs conducted by the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging.
Should any of those programs be unable to meet the demand for their services, the Task Force would be ready to step in, McCoy and Baldwin said.
“Supplies are an issue,” Baldwin said, noting that the school system is now waiting on bread and chicken deliveries in order to commence school bus-delivered meals to children on Thursday.
“We’re burning through supplies at quite a rate,” he said.
The local demand on the supply chain is enormous right now, with people panic-buying and stockpiling everything from toilet paper to home cleaning products in anticipation of tighter government controls if the pandemic worsens.
“That’s stoking a lot of fear,” Baldwin said.
He said some retailers have told him their sales today are running at three times the rate of Christmas sales.
•••
The GGLTRC serves Pocahontas, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.
Baldwin’s senatorial district encompasses Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties.
The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force is reaching out into adjoining counties with assistance and an offer to help them set up their own task forces.
