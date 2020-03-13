Courts, jails prepare for COVID-19

All court systems in West Virginia were operating on schedule on Friday afternoon, under a COVID-19 Planning Document released Thursday by the West Virginia Court of Appeals.
"This document provides direction from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to all court systems, court affiliates, and court personnel throughout West Virginia," the document states. "The courts and the judicial system shall remain open and function as normally as possible, absent specific direction from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia."
The decision to operate as normal is based on Section 17 of the State Constitution, which guarantees open courthouses, due course of law and the administration of justice without sale, denial or delay, the document reported.
Raleigh County Circuit Court Chief Justice Andrew Dimlich said Friday that he had received the document and that Raleigh Circuit Court is operating under the guidelines set by the document, which was issued by WVSCA Administrative Director Joseph Armstrong.
Armstrong also advised courthouse employees who have a fever or other symptoms of illness to stay home from work for 14 days from the onset of symptoms.
Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19, which the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report is severe and can require hospitalization in 15 percent of cases, are ordered to quarantine themselves and not to return to work at a courthouse for 14 days. Special paid leaves will be granted to cover 14 calendar days without using accrued annual leave or sick leave, the document states.
On Friday, all trials in the U.S. Southern District federal courthouses and grand jury proceedings were continued, under "exigent circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release issued by Chief Judge Thomas E. Johnston.
Federal courthouses remained open on Friday, the release stated.
All non-attorney visitation with prisoners has been canceled at all jails and prisons until further notice, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Communications Director Lawrence Messina said Friday.
Messina said WVDMA is working with vendors and contractors to adjust phone and video visitation so that family and friends may stay in contact with their incarcerated loved ones.
"These contractors have agreed to reduce or waive fees, because of the circumstances," he added.
Jail employees are barred from international or out-of-state travel, he said, and several larger meetings scheduled in upcoming weeks will be held over Skype or video conferencing.
Prisoners and employees are being educated on COVID-19 safety inside the jail, Messina reported. Education on COVID-19 is mandatory to use a video kiosk in the jail.
"All facility superintendents have been provided with guidelines," said Messina. "They emphasize hygiene and sanitation."
He added that the guidelines cover inmate, employee and volunteer screening procedures, practices for sick employees, quarantine and isolation protocol.
"The goal is to give the superintendents the knowledge and flexibility they need to make the best decisions regarding the health and safety of staff and inmates at their facilities," he said.
Prisoners who believe they may have contracted COVID-19 or another respiratory illness are urged to notify jail staff immediately. Jail staff must bring the prisoner to the medical services provider, who will assess the patient at the prison or jail, he said.
"We would do any testing in coordination with the Bureau of Public Health at (West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)," said Messina. "They have not only the testing kits but the testing capabilities through their lab in South Charleston.
"As the commercial labs ramp up what they can offer, the medical contractors may be able to handle some of this through their networks," he added. "These are national companies with national networks.
"They have some capabilities, too," he added. "In the short term, they would coordinate with DHHR."
Raleigh County Health Department Director Candy Hurd reported Thursday that private health care providers in the area have the option of sending tests to Lab Corps, a private lab which can test for COVID-19, or to DHHR.
Family members of two Southern Regional Jail prisoners, along with several former prisoners, have contacted The Register-Herald within the past three months to report that they have concerns over the level of health care that prisoners are receiving.
On Christmas Eve, Christal Dawn Cadle, 38, was discovered dead in her cell at SRJ. Between Dec. 9 and shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, Cadle's personal Facebook book account showed dozens of posts, apparently made while she was hospitalized on medical furlough from SRJ.
Her family reported that she was not given appropriate attention for her condition by jail medical staff when she returned to SRJ.
In early December, 44-year-old cancer patient Eddie Williams Jr. died while on home confinement. Williams had been diagnosed with melanoma at SRJ and had been released to home confinement in October.
Williams' girlfriend, Stephanie Ashley of Artie, and his attorney Robert Dunlap told The Register-Herald in October that SRJ had provided inadequate medical care to Williams from July to October.
The state contracts Wexford Health Sources of Pittsburgh, Pa., to provide health care for West Virginians who are serving time in a state prison.
Citizens who are incarcerated in jails, including Southern Regional Jail, and juvenile facilities receive health care through Prime Care Medical of West Virginia, a subsidiary of Prime Care Medical in Harrisonburg, Pa., which may be reached at 800-245-7277.