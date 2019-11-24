Advising for early course selection for currently enrolled students is underway at Concord University for the Spring 2020 semester and will continue through Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
According to a Concord University press release sent out Friday morning, advisees (returning students) should make appointments with their advisors to make a trial schedule before registration. Students will receive their registration pin number from their advisors for web registration.
Classes for the Spring 2020 semester begin Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and admitted first-time freshmen, transfer students, re-admitted students, and nondegree-seeking students interested in registering for classes for the Spring 2020 semester should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031 to schedule an advising appointment.
Online early registration (under students’ MyCU account) will remain open until 4 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020, and early registration through the Registrar’s Office will remain open until then as well.
Classes are available on the Athens campus and in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center, and online courses are also offered, along with both undergraduate and graduate courses. New students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply
Education graduate students interested in registering for spring classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu or 304-384-6223; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu or 304-384-6260. Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130.
Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at 304-384-5226 or teresafrey@concord.edu
Information on courses offered during Concord’s spring semester is located at https://apps.concord.edu/schedules/seatstaken.php
The Spring 2020 Academic Calendar may be found by going to www.concord.edu and clicking on the following: Academics, Academic Calendars, Spring 2020 Academic Calendar.
All financial obligations to Concord must be met by the first day of the Spring 2020 semester.
