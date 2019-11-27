West Virginia natives and national award-winning amateur dancers Terry and Melanie Whittington are sharing their passion for dance in a workshop this Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Whittingtons are the 2019 USA Dance Winners in Senior 1 American Nine Dance and Rhythm.
The Nine-Dance category includes the five Rhythm dances (chacha, rumba, swing, bolero and mambo) and waltz, tango, foxtrot and Viennese waltz.
The couple, who just returned to the state from North Carolina, is teaching Foxtrot during a two-hour workshop for $20 per person.
No partner is required, and the workshop is suitable for dancers of all levels, including beginners, according to promotional materials for the workshop.
Terry, a Smithers native, and Melanie, who grew up in Crab Orchard, will teach the workshop at Stardust Ballroom Studio at 319 Mount Tabor Road in Beckley.
The workshop is from 3 to 5 p.m., according to a post on the “Stardust Ballroom Studio and DJ Services” Facebook page.