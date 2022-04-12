The deadline for the Wyoming County Writing Contest has been extended to May 15.
The competition is designed to encourage and recognize new and established writers in the county.
“The purpose is to help keep alive and inspire new historical and cultural endeavors through the craft of writing,” according to a prepared press release.
Cash prizes will be awarded in
elementary, middle, and high school divisions as well as the adult category.
The awards are made possible by Lonnie Bailey, of Pineville, who created the Literature Fund for Wyoming County through the Beckley Area Foundation.
Winners will be announced this summer.
There is no entry fee.
Submission requirements include the following:
• Applicants should submit no more than three entries.
• Entrants must be residents of Wyoming County.
• Public, private, and homeschool students are invited to participate.
• All entries must be the original work of the entrant.
• Previously published works are not eligible.
• The author’s name must not appear in the entry.
• Entries must be titled, typed in standard 12-point font on one side of 8.5x11 white paper and double-spaced. A parent or teacher may assist with typing elementary school entries.
• Each entry must contain at least 1,000 words with a 5,000-word max. First-fifth grades have a 200-word minimum.
• Entries with multiple pages must be stapled or secured with paper clips.
• All sources should be specifically named.
• Poetry will be accepted and entries do not have a word requirement.
Prior to the May 15 deadline, mail entries to Wyoming County Writing Contest; 506A River Road; P.O. Box 1828; Pineville, WV 24874 or by email to christylaxton@wyomingcounty.com and include “Wyoming County Writing Contest” in the subject line.