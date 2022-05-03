Raleigh County Commission is asking Raleigh Circuit Court for an emergency injunction against the City of Beckley in hopes of stopping a stormwater rate increase that Beckley Common Council passed on April 26.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth voted unanimously during the 10 a.m. regular Commission meeting on Tuesday to file the petition in Raleigh Circuit Court after the meeting.
The injunction will only impact residents of Raleigh County and not those who live inside city limits.
Tolliver characterized the rate hike as “taxation without representation” since, according to him, a bulk of the money raised will be spent inside city limits.
Beckley Common Council voted a pay increase of around 97 percent for residents, partially to solve a 50-year-old flooding problem at Pinecrest Industrial Park, Beckley Little League and Hartley Avenue and Hunter Street.
The stormwater fee for a residential user, a flat rate, would increase $3.66 a month. In total, the combined rate hikes for a residential user would be $16.06 per month or $192.72 per year, according to Jeremiah Johnson, general manager of the sanitary board.
The stormwater rate has not been adjusted since 2007.