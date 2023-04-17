“It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen.”
That is how Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver describes the Frontier phone outages in downtown Beckley that have lasted more than two weeks.
The outages have not only hurt downtown businesses but have also got in the way of the county’s judicial process.
“It just hurts so bad,” Tolliver said. “It's a vital part of the county, the (Raleigh County) Judicial Building, and when you don't have phone service for two weeks, especially because the judges, magistrates and family courts, it just puts a big burden on everybody.”
As of Monday afternoon, several businesses on Main Street in Beckley were still without phone service.
The Raleigh County Day Report Center on Prince Street has just one of its four phone lines working, according to Jimmy Miller, director of Raleigh County Community Corrections. Miller said the center's fax line, which would refer clients to their care, also remains down as of Monday afternoon.
The Frontier phone outages began on either April 1 or April 2 and affected offices on Main Street, Prince Street and Neville Street in downtown Beckley.
Hayley Hoefer, the director of communication for Frontier, told The Register-Herald Friday that the cause of the phone outages was windstorms that took place at the beginning of April.
One of the major county offices to be affected was the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, which houses the Raleigh County circuit and magistrate courts.
For two weeks, calls could not be placed in or out of those court offices, hindering the public’s ability to easily obtain vital information from the courthouse.
The circuit and magistrate clerk’s offices were also forced to find a new way to send releases to regional jails as they were incapable of sending or receiving faxes.
Even though an email chain was eventually set up, a Beckley bail bondsman said an inmate at Southern Regional Jail had to wait in prison an additional three days after making bail because his release could not be faxed to the jail.
Gary Vaughan, the bail bondsman on this case, said the family intends to file a civil rights violation with the county.
Beckley Common Councilman and attorney Robert Dunlap, who has a law office on Main Street in downtown Beckley, said Frontier finally restored his phone line at 3:56 p.m. Saturday.
Since then, Dunlap said his phone has been ringing off the hook.
“The phone literally rings in the background every five seconds – people trying to get caught up,” he said. “We've had individuals who weren’t able to report to their probation officer. Individuals that have had really bad things happen at the (Southern) Regional Jail that weren't able to call and make us aware.
"I have rental properties and we've had a lot of tenants who’ve had different issues and concerns that were sort of time sensitive that weren't able to be addressed,” Dunlap said.
The outages, Dunlap said, caused an “avalanche of just different issues” that he had no way to address until Frontier fixed the phone lines.
“I mean, realistically, what business can take off for two full weeks and not be attainable to their public?” he said.
Dunlap said the only way he was able to get information regarding the status of the outage and the repairs was by tracking down Frontier technicians who were working in the area.
He added that he is one of only a few businesses that were able to get a phone line restored over the weekend because he was able to give Frontier workers access to his building remotely.
“When they got around to fixing our (phones) on Saturday and they were in our alley, I was able to explain to them (through my ring doorbell) that the white wires are my wires and how they go into the building,” Dunlap said. “They did not have an understanding of this. (The wires) were not clearly marked, whose phone wires go where, which is kind of terrifying if you think about it.”
When asked which offices on Main Street were still without phone service, Dunlap said he heard from a Frontier technician working on the street that the Wooton Law Firm, to the right of the Dunlap office, was still without.
He was also told that Frontier crews were working on getting phone service back for the Attar Center building, which is to the left of his office.
Even though some offices have had their phone service restored, Dunlap said there has been a debate among those affected “about the sustainability of a telecommunications lawsuit regarding this service interruption failure.”
Dunlap said he also felt that the media’s attention on the issues helped put pressure on Frontier to address the outages.
“I don't think it would have been fixed, if not for all the media attention, because I really don't think that they would have taken care of it even in two weeks if it wouldn't have been for the attention,” he said.
“It wasn't until the media got involved that we started seeing trucks.”
Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said the commission intends to file a complaint with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, which supervises and regulates utilities in the state.
“It's been two weeks, and it's still not completely back,” Duckworth said. “I share everyone's frustration. The frustrating thing for us and the commission is that we have zero control over it. We're at the mercy of Frontier.
“Two weeks is not acceptable. One week is not acceptable," Duckworth said. "In 2023, a day is not acceptable to have your emergency lines and courthouse and annexes – I don't think any of it's acceptable. But we're at the mercy of their technicians.”
In a statement to The Register-Herald Monday, Public Service Commission Chair Charlotte Lane said she would urge “everyone to contact the PSC for help and to file informal complaints if necessary.”
“All West Virginians deserve to get quality service from all utilities,” Lane said in her statement.
According to the 2022 Management Summary Report on the PSC’s website, more than 9,000 informal complaints were filled with the office in 2022.
Of those complaints, 2,093 had to do with telephone utilities. The PSC was able to resolve 92.9 percent of those telephone complaints within 30 days.
For information about filing a complaint with the PSC go to psc.state.wv.us or call 1-800-344-5113.
In an email to The Register-Herald Friday evening, Hoefer said, “Our teams have been working diligently to restore service for our customers impacted by weather-related outages. The severity of the weather conditions in recent weeks has made this a difficult and challenging task, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we make every effort to fix the damaged copper cables. We recognize the critical importance of our services and are committed to providing reliable connection to the Beckley community. That’s why we have been upgrading Beckley’s digital infrastructure to our fiber-optic technology, which is a superior product to cable. As we continue to work to complete restoral, customers with questions can reach us via our chat feature at frontier.com.”
Hoefer said five copper lines that run underground were damaged by water in the recent storms and as of her email at 7:09 p.m. Friday, three of the cables were fixed and the area was “close to full restoration.”
When The Register-Herald initially spoke with Hoefer Friday afternoon, Hoefer said four cables were damaged, but she later reported that she obtained new information that it was five cables that were damaged.
