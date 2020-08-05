County tax collections are down

Raleigh County Commission is set to receive the financial statement for the last fiscal year on Friday, Raleigh Commission President DaveTolliver said Wednesday.
Tolliver said that the county carried over $1 million in general funds and $400,000 in coal severance taxes from the past fiscal year.
Tax collections, however, are "way down," he reported.
The tax collections referenced are from the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and Tolliver said collections are "way below what they've been."
"The taxes are really down," he emphasized. "I would think, right off the bat, it would have to be a lot of people out of work and just don't have the money, right now, to pay their taxes.
Commission accepted blueprints of the new Raleigh County Sheriff's Department during the regular meeting Tuesday, he reported.
"We got the final blueprints," Tolliver said. "Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we'll be bidding it out — hopefully, in the next month."
In February, the county had entered a $10.2 million contract with Silling Architects, a Charleston firm for construction of the new Raleigh County Sheriff's Office headquarters at an industrial park near the East Beckley Bypass.
Silling Architects also designed the Raleigh County Judicial Center.
The 27,000 square-foot office will be built on four acres of property the county purchased from Pinecrest Corporation at $75,000 per acre for a total of $300,000.
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter and Sheriff's Lt. Canaday chose the land after examining several parcels in the area.
Tolliver said that another project — the Clear Fork Rails to Trails — is progressing. On Tuesday, Commission approved $157,000 in Abandoned Mine Land (AML) funds to pay to CSX for the property.
Crews have removed old railroad ties.
"The next thing is to really start construction and get everything removed from the old railroad tracks and the railroad foundation," Tolliver explained. "In the future, we will put out a contract for the project."
The trail will span 15.2 miles through the Clear Fork Valley.
County Administrator Jeff Miller resigned Monday to accept a position as Parkways Authority Executive Director. The administrator oversees a $20 million budget, on average.
Tolliver said Commission has advertised Miller's position but received just two applications. The county is still accepting resumes for the position, which starts at $65,000.
He reported that there are currently no positive cases of Covid among more than 200 county employees. He said 76 tests performed on county employees last week were all negative.
County cases of Covid rose over the weekend, he said. He said that he spoke with Raleigh Health Department Administrator Candace Hurd on Monday for an update.
Tolliver urged residents to practice "common sense" by wearing masks and staying six feet apart in public places.
He announced that Gov. Jim Justice has provided AML funds to the county for three current sewer projects. The governor helped secure $7.6 million for the Harper-Eccles sewer system, $2.3 million to run a water pipe to the Summers County line and nearly $1 million to redo the Rhodell system, said Tolliver.
"We're tickled to death," he said.