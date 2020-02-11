County signs $10.2 million deal for new Sheriff's Department

Raleigh County Commission has entered a $10.2 million contract with a Charleston firm for construction of the new Raleigh County Sheriff's Office headquarters at an industrial park near the East Beckley Bypass, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Monday.
The firm, Silling Architects, designed the Raleigh County Judicial Center, Tolliver added.
County administrator Jeff Miller said Tuesday that architects are still designing the final plans for the headquarters, which will be about 27,0000 square feet.
"We don't really have approved, final plans yet," Miller explained.
He said a construction date has not yet been set.
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter and Pinecrest Development Corporation, which owns the park, struck a deal in June.
Immediately following the deal, Tolliver reported that the county will pay $75,000 per acre to Pinecrest Corporation for a total of $300,000 for four acres of land at the business park, which is situated on the East Beckley Bypass.
Van Meter and Raleigh Sheriff's Lt. Canaday chose the land after examining several parcels in the area.
"It turned out to be a good deal for everybody," Van Meter said in June. "We'd looked at several other pieces of property, and it's just turned out to be a good fit for us.
"We'll be able to do a lot of things with that."
Van Meter said he has looked at the $6 million Beckley Police Department that was dedicated in June for ideas.
"I looked at Beckley's evidence room. It's state-of-the-art," he remarked. "That's where we ought to be.
"I'm going to go look at other places, in the state and maybe out of the state, and get some ideas. It's something we're going to be in for a really long time, and we want to make it right."
The current Sheriff's law enforcement headquarters is on South Eisenhower Drive in what was once a West Virginia State Police building.