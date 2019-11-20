Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department officials are already making plans for the 2020 lake season at Lake Stephens, Raleigh Commission heard Tuesday.
The Commission held a staff meeting at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. regular meeting.
Molly Williams, director of Parks and Recreation, reported during the staff meeting that she is making plans to place a concession stand in the RV park. Renovations, including an electrical line placement, are already being made in several parts of the lake now by Cook's Excavating, a Wyoming County contracting company that was awarded a bid last month to install an electrical line for park upgrades at the lake.
"Now would be a perfect time to make those arrangements," said Williams.
Steve Davis, the Raleigh Regional Jail Liaison, is also a professional engineer who assists with county projects. Davis presented Commissioners with drawings that showed plans for underground electrical upgrades to the campground. He said more electricity is necessary because modern-day campers have features that require more electrical output.
"They're starting to put every luxury item in a camper," said Davis.
He reported that Appalachian Power crews have told him that they will add a power line underground if the county will dig a trench and lay a conduit, via the contractor.
Davis said he is waiting on price quotes from the power company and from Cook's Excavating and that he will then know the cost of that phase of the project.
He reported to Commission that the small building already at the campground does not meet State Department of Health and Human Services requirements of 20 feet by 20 feet for a concession stand. A new building will have to be added, eventually
"It's cheaper and a lot easier to do it now," noted Davis.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver directed Williams to find a price.
Davis and other Park and Recreation officials told Tolliver that they could plan to place infrastructure and then add the building at a later date.
"We can't do anything until Cook's gives us a price to run the electric line and run a little, short spur line over to the building, and then what (the power company) charges to put the line in the conduit," Tolliver said.
Prices are expected to be available by early next month, Davis said.
Tolliver said during the Tuesday staff meeting that work must be done at the Little Beaver Lake overflow and that specific considerations must be addressed for eight cabins that could be impacted by overflow.
"We got to put in a whole new sewer system," he added, reporting that Shady Spring Public Service District has the "ability to take care care of every bit of the sewer" at Little Beaver, if the county proceeds with the acquisition of the 600-acre park, which includes the 18-acre lake.
The county is poised to acquire Little Beaver in 2020, following approval of state lawmakers. The park is currently owned by the state and operated by the Division of Natural Resources. The acreage is titled in patchwork by state departments, including Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks.
In other actions:
• Jina Belcher, deputy director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), reported during the staff meeting that grant funding for the development of an anticipated $6- to $7-million aerospace facility at Raleigh County Memorial Airport was approved by the West Virginia Office of Development. Belcher said Raleigh Commission must put up $300,000 for the engineering costs, while the Raleigh Airport Authority must put up another $300,000 in order to get the $6 million return, she said. NRGRDA representatives are expected to interview engineering firms on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2019, she said. The selected firm will offer the cost of the project to Belcher the first week of January, and she will meet with Development Office officials on Jan. 15, 2020, to submit a proposal. She hopes it will be approved in February so that a groundbreaking and public announcement may be made in March.
• Commissioner Hedrick received a letter from attorney Chris Davis regarding a plan by county officials to sue opioid companies, county attorney Bill Roop reported. Roop said Davis advised that the Commission could file its own lawsuit or join a national lawsuit to try to recoup the millions of dollars spent in response to the opioid crisis caused by pharmaceutical companies. Roop said he would send a letter to Davis stating that Raleigh County will join a national lawsuit. He said the cost of hiring experts is cost prohibitive for the county.
• Commission approved a new voting policy during the regular meeting that is required by the state. Roop said that county officials will extend absentee voting and will go to area hospitals and nursing homes, starting in the May 2020 primary election.
• Commission issued a memorandum of understanding, also during the regular meeting, that Commission supports moving the Raleigh County Veterans Museum from Harper Road to the S. Eisenhower Drive building that currently houses the Raleigh Sheriff's Office law enforcement headquarters. Museum officials are starting to fundraise and are seeking improved exhibits for the museum, Roop said.
• Commission approved the re-hiring of Bertha Oliver to work in the Raleigh Sheriff's Office records department. Records clerk Patty Metrick retired, and Oliver, a former employee, agreed to return in a part-time position, said Chief Deputy Jim Canaday.