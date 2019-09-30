princeton — Allowing West Virginia’s counties to have a tax option being used by municipalities in the state’s Home Rule program will be among the legislation being promoted next year by the County Commission Association of West Virginia.
During previous West Virginia Legislature sessions, the CCAWV has supported bills that would let counties enact a 1 percent county sales tax. Cities under the Home Rule program are allowed to have this 1 percent tax, but counties don’t have this option, said Jennifer Piercy, the CCAWV’s executive director.
“Actually, we had worked on this last year and it’s something that’s been talked about for a while,” she said.
Cities in the Home Rule program have legislation that enables them to enact user fees or a sales tax that provides them with another revenue stream, Piercy said. This allows cities to hire more police officers and perform tasks such as paving roads.
“Counties don’t have that option now, but they are still responsible for a lot of services,” she stated. “One of the biggest issues counties have is paying for their regional jail bill.”
Having a mechanism that lets counties raise more revenue would help with jail bills and other expenses, she said.
“Our position is that there are certain things expected of counties. We have a lot of counties that are struggling simply because of the jail bill. Several southern counties are facing the same issue.”
If your jail bill is $40,000 to $100,000 a month, that’s an issue. You don’t want crime, you want it addressed, you want criminals off the street, but that does come at the expense of the counties,” she said.
Piercy said counties just wanted the option to have a 1 percent tax. The counties would have the option of deciding whether they wanted to start this tax.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said a 1 percent county sales tax could be for meals in local restaurants, and it could be added to the county’s hotel/motel tax as well as retail sales. When municipalities were granted the tax option about two years go, they were able to grow economically.
“Now that tax would allow us the ability to pursue additional economic development efforts and allow us to diversity our revenue streams without putting a direct burden on the taxpayers,” he said.
Puckett stated recently that the county spends more money a month on its regional jail bill, about $125,000, than it does on economic development for the entire year.
Whether a 1 percent tax could be imposed would be up to individual county commissions, he said. Municipal governments participating in the Home Rule program also determine whether to start such a tax.
