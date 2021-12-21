After months of pushing back against the county, two Raleigh County residents will once again be in control of their own property.
Michael and Shauntell Durgan have regained ownership of their Glen Morgan property after the Raleigh County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss its eminent domain claim for the property.
The Raleigh County Commission initially seized the 0.2 acre property, located at 281 Ritter Drive, in September, claiming eminent domain and offering the owners $1,000 for a beautification project.
The county planned to use the property as part of its “Gateway Project,” which aims to improve the appearance of entrances to Beckley and Raleigh County.
Michael Durgan was not at the meeting but told The Register-Herald Tuesday he had been informed of the news.
However, he said he did not wish to comment per the advice of a lawyer the family has retained regarding the matter.
In October, when the property rights dispute first came to light, the couple, who is Black, said they had filed a civil rights claim with Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the way they believe Raleigh County attempted to bully its way into taking the property.
“I think that race always plays into it especially if you’re female,” said Shauntell during an interview with The Register-Herald in October.
Michael Durgan said he could not comment on whether the family had retained a lawyer to pursue its claim with the Raleigh County NAACP.
Prior to voting on the dismissal, Raleigh County Commission Attorney Bill Roop, informed the commission that an appraisal on the property was recently completed, and that appraiser valued the property at $9,000.
This appraisal was completed at the request of the Durgans during an October commission meeting, after the couple disputed the low price the county originally offered them for the property.
The 0.2-acre property was originally listed in May for roughly $59,900, according to the Durgans’ realtor Brian Brown.
When the Raleigh County Commission first filed its eminent domain claim for the property in mid-September, they offered the Durgans $1,000 as an “amount reasonably calculated to estimate the value of the property taken,” according to documents filed with the Raleigh County Circuit Court.
The Dugans, as well as Brown, who has fought alongside the couple against the county’s claim to the property, have said numerous times that the amount offered by the commission was ridiculously low and unfair.
“I’m just glad that the county finally decided to do the right thing,” Brown told The-Register-Herald Tuesday. “The way that this was handled was wrong on so many levels and completely unfair and I’m so glad that the right thing is happening for my clients.”
While the appraised value is far closer to what the commission viewed as a fair price than what the property was listed as, Brown said he has received two offers on the property of at least $25,000.
However, Brown said he has “lost momentum” on those offers made in the fall and both parties have now “gone silent” while the Durgans waited for the conclusion of their battle with the commission.
“People are really excited about (buying properties) in the fall when the weather is changing but now in the winter people slow down on reaching out to buy,” he said. “I am still in conversation with both (buyers) and I’m hopeful that one of them will finalize the sale.”
During the commission meeting, Commissioner Gregory Duckworth said the conclusion of this property dispute resulted in a “win, win” for everyone.
Duckworth said the Durgans will get to keep their property and make money and the county was able to see that the property was cleaned up.
“(The property) had become a dumbing site with an old boat. People were dumping trash in it,” he said. “It got cleaned up. Mr. Brown claims they can sell it. What a win, win. I look forward to making it pretty. That’s what all the calls coming in here were about. Cleaning up and making it nice.”
Duckworth later added that he wished the Durgans “had been more proactive than reactive,” in their resistance against the county’s claim to the property.
The Durgans said they were unaware of the county’s desire for their property until after it had been taken away because letters sent from the county regarding the matter were left unopened in their home.
The couple said they did not know the significance of the letters, as they were not sent through certified mail, where a signature is required to receive them.
The Durgans property used to be the site of their restaurant, Yesterday’s on the Creek Bar and Grill, which burned down in August 2019.
All that’s remained of the former restaurant was a concrete slab that made up the basement floor and a few partial walls.
In April, the county removed all such remnants and filled the area in with dirt, upon approval from the county commission in March, which noted in its records that proper notifications of its intentions were made to the Durgans.
Shauntell Durgan said she was under the impression that the county was not going to demo everything including the concrete slab which she and her husband intended to use as the foundation for a new business.
She said they planned to park a food truck and set up tables on the remaining concrete slab but once that was gone, so was their plan.
A lien from the county for $2,500 remains on the property for the cost of the demolition.
Brown said it was because of the way the county demolished the property that the Durgans decided to reach out to him to sell the property.
“We could see the writing on the wall,” Brown said. “(The county) was trying to take it away for a little bit of nothing.”
Now than the county’s eminent domain claim has been dropped, Brown said the Durgans once again have the freedom to do what they please with the property including selling it or keeping it and using it for their new businesses as they had planned.
“We’re still thinking through a couple of options,” he said. “Everything is still on the table and we’ll see where we go.”