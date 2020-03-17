County, city officials announce COVID 19 measures

The City of Beckley will be providing pick-up food service only at Chilson's at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, after Gov. Jim Justice closed all casinos, restaurants and bars in the state, including video lottery parlors, starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Many businesses, including Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and McDonald's, had already limited or closed dining areas due to the threat of COVID-19. Justice announced Tuesday that the state's first confirmed case of the pandemic disease, which is caused by a novel corona virus, was found in the Eastern Panhandle.
"We'll limit our food service to a pick-up/carry-out," Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Tuesday, moments after Justice made the declaration to close businesses, as a technique for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. "We've already turned down an event that was looking for service to 100 people.
"We're trying to serve the governor's recommendation, and we'll follow through with the letter of the law."
Rappold said all city offices are currently operating as usual.
In a letter to the City of Beckley, West Virginia Municipal League recognized Rappold and the City of Beckley as state leaders to the COVID-19 response on Friday.
Rappold and local attorney Victor Flanagan had launched a multi-agency symposium on March 3, which established a cohesive response effort among infectious disease specialists and other private and public health officials, county and city officials and emergency responders to COVID-19.
Rappold shared Beckley's COVID-19 model with the Municipal League, as a means of assisting other West Virginia cities with development of their own response teams.
On Tuesday, Rappold worked with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Director John Zilinski to update the team and to further develop a response strategy. Rappold brought together a team of around 25 health officials, first responders, city workers and department directors.
The mayor reported that Dr. Zonaira Gul, an infectious disease specialist at Beckley ARH Hospital, Matt Roberts of Raleigh General Hospital, Jan Care ambulance officials and others participated.
"It's a great opportunity to reassure the community that those who are concerned, those who have the capabilities to make a difference, are on board and willing to do whatever they need to do to respond and, hopefully, to comfort the community," said Rappold.
A development is that city officials have identified Raleigh County Convention Center as an emergency location that could be used to triage and test and treat non-life threatening cases of COVID-19, if local hospitals were overwhelmed by an outbreak.
Rappold emphasized that there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in the city to date and that businesses and health care officials are making every effort to slow the spread of the novel corona virus.
"I don't want to portray that we're ready to do that, but we've made these arrangements," said Rappold. "If we can keep them out of the emergency rooms and hospitals and hospital beds, then that's an option for us."
Rappold said he feels reassured that Beckley has made every effort to prepare.
"I came out of it (the teleconference on Tuesday) saying that these folks are poised and ready to respond," the mayor reported. "We all hope and pray that type of response will not become necessary.
"But if it does, we're ready, and we'll do what we do, and do it well."
•••
Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday urged county residents to conduct business by phone, mail, email or online and to avoid using county offices and the Raleigh Courthouse.
In a press release issued by Raleigh Commission, county administrator Jeff Miller announced that the courthouse and offices will remain open during the current threat of COVID-19, however.
"The county provides so many essential services that it is near impossible to completely close down all operations within the county without having adverse effects to other operations and/or businesses that are not within our control," Miller said. "Therefore, we will remain open.
"However, we ask that if you can call us or utilize our services online, please do so to help limit the amount of foot traffic we have in our offices during this time.
"Our staff is here to help in any way we can, and we are more than happy to assist you by phone, or even by email."