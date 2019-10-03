lewisburg — The quest to close the gaps in internet service in rural West Virginia continues.
Late last month, the Greenbrier County Commission gave the stamp of approval to an application for $1 million in funds from a Small Cities Block Grant program administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Region 4 Planning and Development will prepare the application. If approved, the grant will be used either to run fiber to one tower, which will in turn “light up” others and provide wireless broadband for an area centered on Quinwood and Sam Black, or to run fiber optic cable to underserved points.
No match is required for these funds, according to Region 4’s Cassie Lawson.
At the same Sept. 24 meeting during which the broadband application was OK'd, Lawson advised commissioners that the Sam Black waterline extension project is nearly complete, further enhancing that area’s potential for industrial development.
Commissioners approved $325,315.87 in payments for various services connected to that project.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com