LEWISBURG — On a split vote, the Greenbrier County Commission agreed this week to delay for one year a $90,000 loan payment it would have received from the local tourism bureau on Jan. 1, 2021.
The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) incurred the debt in August 2016, when the commission loaned the board $450,000 to fund a special marketing plan to counter negative perceptions of the area as a tourist destination after a devastating flood two months earlier.
Terms of the interest-free loan call for repayment in five equal $90,000 installments, due on the first of the year, starting in 2018. With the one-year deferral of the 2021 payment, the loan will now mature in 2023 rather than 2022.
CVB executive director Kara Dense made the pitch for postponing the payment, telling commissioners at their Tuesday meeting that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the county’s tourism industry has been much greater than the flood of 2016 had been. She said CVB revenue this year is expected to be down 60 percent to 75 percent.
Much of the bureau’s revenue comes from hotel/motel occupancy taxes, primarily paid by guests staying at The Greenbrier resort and in Lewisburg’s many lodging establishments. The pandemic caused The Greenbrier to close its doors for two months this spring, and Lewisburg's tourism industry sustained a body blow with the cancellation of this year's State Fair of West Virginia, which is held every August in nearby Fairlea and attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the area.
Lewisburg assesses a six percent occupancy tax on overnight visitors, and the county collects a three percent bed tax from The Greenbrier and other lodging facilities in unincorporated areas of the county. Both the county and the city are required by state law to split bed tax revenue with the CVB.
Commission President Lowell Rose noted that May’s bed tax collections from The Greenbrier were around $14,000 this year. That figure is usually in the $100,000 range.
“It’s not going to hurt the county to defer (the loan payment),” Rose said.
The payment is not earmarked for a specific need in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, commission assistant Kelly Banton told The Register-Herald in a separate interview. Those funds are deposited into the county’s Arts and Recreation savings account upon receipt.
Banton emphasized that the community Arts and Recreation Grants for 2020-21 that were announced last month would not be affected by the loan payment delay.
She suggested that occupancy tax revenue could bounce back as early as next year, and that there is also the potential for federal economic stimulus funds to replace revenue losses through such initiatives as the $2 trillion CARES Act.
Commissioner Mike McClung cast the lone vote against deferring the CVB’s loan payment.
