The Ansted Lions Club will host the 44th annual Country Roads Festival this weekend at Hawks Nest State Park.
The annual festival, the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, is a family-friendly event that draws large crowds with an extensive entertainment line-up, a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors prepared to help visitors with a little early Christmas shopping, children’s activities, a car show, great food and an opportunity to spend time with old friends.
The festival, held on the grounds of the Hawks Nest Lodge, runs Saturday and Sunday.
The festival officially kicks off at 11 a.m. with Haven Gerwig singing the national anthem. Saturday’s remaining entertainment lineup is as follows: following national anthem — Midland Trail High School Show Choir; 12 noon — Sian Smith; 1 p.m. — Cameron Boggs; 2 p.m. — Micah Fedetoff; 2:30 p.m. — Lakoda Cash; 3 p.m. — Katrina Brown; 4 p.m. — Blue Duchess (Maggie Svatantrya); and 4:30 p.m. — Different Planes.
The musical entertainment for Sunday will open with the national anthem performed by Gerwig at 1 p.m., followed by CVG (Boggs Family); 1:45 p.m. — Worship Him Only; 2:30 p.m. — Jerry Skaggs; and 3 p.m. — Krista Lesher.
A car show also is scheduled for Sunday.
All funds raised from the festival are used to support the Lions Club’s philanthropic programs, particularly those associated with vision, including providing glasses for local residents in need.
For more, visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/ events.