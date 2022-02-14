On a day when most take special care to cherish their loved ones, a local club made sure the residents of a local nursing facility felt that love, even if it came from a stranger.
For the past 25 years, Rhonda Kinder said the County Road Garden Club has made it a point to show love and spread joy to the residents of Pine Lodge every Valentine’s Day by delivering handmade cards.
“Everybody needs to know love,” said Kinder, president of the County Road Garden Club. “Whether it comes from a stranger or from their family members or friend. Everybody needs to know that they are loved in any small way.”
Though Covid has prevented the organization from delivering those cards in person, Kinder said she knows they are greatly appreciated.
“They were always very thankful and always so happy,” said Kinder, remembering the years when she was able to deliver the Valentine’s Day cards in person. “They enjoyed the card. They would hold the card. Those unable to hold the card, they would smile, and you could tell by the facial expressions that it just made them happy to get that little gift as a card.”
This year, Kinder said she delivered a mixed of handmade as well as store-bought cards, which the staff at Pine Lodge passed out to the residents.
She said that the majority of the handmade card were made by County Road Garden Club Vice President Janet McLaughlin. On the store-bought cards, Kinder said garden club member Eileen Washburn made sure to write thoughtful messages to the residents.
Kinder, a member of the garden club for 41 years, said they initially started this project after noticing on trips she took to visit her father there that many people didn’t have any family or friends that could come visit.
“The way it got started was my dad was a resident of Pine Lodge for several years and just getting to know some of the other residents and knowing that they enjoyed company, we just decided that as garden clubs, we should do something with the residents to bring a little joy,” she said.
When the project initially started, Kinder said they would spend the whole day with the residents and bring food and play bingo as well as deliver the cards.
Over the years, Kinder said several members of the garden club have either had family members stay at Pine Lodge or resided there themselves, including Kinder’s mother who passed away in 2020.
“My mother was a very social person but when she became harder and harder of hearing she didn't want to leave her room,” Kinder said. “So, when we would go to visit her as the garden club, because she was a member, she would light up like a Christmas tree when she saw us.
“And probably the last time we were there, she pointed at a couple of them and said, ‘Oh, I know you and oh, I know you.’ She couldn't remember their names, but she remembered their faces and she was so happy that we had come to visit. It's those little things that mean so much.”
Kinder said one of her fondest memories from over the years was the time they brought little gifts for all of the residents to pass out with the cards on Valentine’s Day.
“What sticks in my mind is for the man, we got these little bracelets. It was just a little plastic bracelet – the ones that roll up and you snap or slap on the wrist,” she said. “Let me tell you, the men, they loved that. They would hold their arm out so you could slap it on.”
Kinder said she doesn’t even remember the gift the garden club bought for the women because the men’s gift made such an impression on her.
“I’m feeling all that joy again just talking about it and remembering the men’s reaction,” she said.
Kinder said the club continues to go back year after year to make sure every resident feels loved and cared for on this special day.
“We know that it brings that little bit of happiness and joy to the residents even if it’s just for a short period of time,” she said. “And it certainly gives us happiness to see that we are spreading love and joy to them.”
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the County Road Garden Club can contact Kinder at (304) 763-5009 or email McLaughlin at rkmclaughlin2@aim.com.