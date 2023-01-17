Three county commissions in southern West Virginia are partnering on a more than $4 million project to bring public water service to areas where it is not available.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Raleigh County commissioners approved a resolution and funding applications for the Ellison Ridge Water Extension Project, which will extend into Raleigh, Summers and Mercer counties.
Eric Combs, Region I Planning and Development Council project manager/GIS specialist, said the project will cost $4.981 million and provide water service to 34 new customers.
Approximately 28 of the new customers will be along Ellison Ridge Road while the remaining six will be along Joe Cooper Farm Road.
The project will also improve water service to existing customers in this area, Combs said.
Upgrades will also be made to water lines along U.S. 19.
Once all the funding is secured, Combs said it will take several years to complete the project, including at least a year for construction.
“Provided funding is all committed within one year and there are no issues, the project could be completed in February 2025,” Combs said in an email to The Register-Herald Tuesday evening.
This expansion projects entails the construction and installation of approximately 35,100 linear feet of 8-inch C-900 DR-14 PVC waterline, 120 linear feet of 12-inch steel casing (bore & jack), 530 linear feet of 1-inch SDR 9 service tubing, gate valves, 34 ¾-inch water meters, fire hydrants, one leak detection meter, one booster station, a tie into Beckley Water Company, one water storage tank and related appurtenances.
Combs said the project was created to serve residents and businesses at the junction of Raleigh, Summers and Mercer counties who were experiencing water quality and quantity issues with individual private wells. He said this area also lacked immediate access to fire protection.
“The waterline upgrades and water storage tank will allow for water service to the Mercer County Public Service District: Route 19 Waterline Extension Project in an area where no public water service currently exists,” Combs said. “The Raleigh, Summers, and Mercer County Commissions have come together in conjunction with Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District to provide the basic necessity of drinking water to unserved project areas to improve the quality of life of fellow West Virginians. Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD will own, operate and maintain the Ellison Ridge Waterline Extension Project.”
Funding for this project is coming from multiple sources including the three counties it services.
The Raleigh County Commission is providing $135,000, the Summers Commission is providing $129,000 and the Mercer Commission is providing $112,000. All three counties are using their ARPA funds for this project.
Other funding sources being pursued include an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant for $1.43 million, a WV Water Development Authority (WDA) Economic Enhancement Grant for $1.12 million, a WV Bureau for Public Health (BPH) Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund (DWTRF) Principal Forgiveness Grant for $500,000, a WV BPH DWTRF Loan (1 percent interest, 0.25 percent administrative fee, 30 years) for $685,000 and a U.S. EDA grant for $1 million.
“We’re applying for grants to run the water (lines) all the way down to Camp Creek and into Dunns,” Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said. “... This is very important. These people down in Dunns and all the way down in Ellison Ridge, they don’t have public water.”
Once funding is secured, Combs said they will still need to complete an environmental review, projects designs (to be completed by The Thrasher Group) and receive all the necessary permits (WV Bureau for Public Health, WV Division of Highways, WV DEP Division of Air Quality, WV DEP National Pollution Discharge Elimination System Stormwater, WV Public Lands, WV State Historic Preservation Office, WV Public Service Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).
In other business commissioners:
- Approved the hiring of Rodney Sorrell as a new case manager for the Raleigh County Day Report Center.
Sorrell has a master’s degree in social work and has been working in other capacities at the Day Report Center for the past three years.
- Approved a budget revision requested by the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney.
This budget revision moves funding within the prosecuting attorney’s own budget by transferring $2,000 from retirement into travel, $6,000 from professional services into maintenance and repair of equipment and $12,000 from retirement into software.
- Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Beckley, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority and Raleigh County.
- Approved a WiFi upgrade at the Judicial Annex for an additional $3,992.11. Total cost of the annex upgrade is $7,718.17.
- Approval of Fiscal Year 2022 WV Homeland Security Grant for $20,000 for “Stop the Bleed” kits.
Lt. Jason L. Redden, with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office, said the kits will include a tourniquet and special quick clotting gauze.
They will be provided to all law enforcement officers in Raleigh County including Beckley Police, Raleigh County Sheriff, state police and WVDNR.
- Read a proclamation recognizing the Shady Spring Tigers volleyball team as the runner-up in the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament.
