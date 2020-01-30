Ward I Beckley Common Councilman Tom Sopher is telling city officials that he does not want "Norman's Door" parking lots in Beckley.
Sopher, who is a member of the city Parking Commission, made his comments during a commission meeting Tuesday. He told fellow Council members and commission members, Mayor Rob Rappold and City Treasurer Billie Trump that he wants parking meters — not parking boxes — in the new parking lots which are anticipated for construction.
Sopher also wants parking meters added to two existing lots — one at Beckley Intermodal Gateway and one at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Patrons park, exit their cars, walk to the box and pay. The machine spits out a ticket, and motorists walk back to the cars and place tickets on the dashboards.
There are no parking meters on the "pay box" lots. Sopher is happy to do away with the pay boxes altogether and to have only parking meters and a parking app, he said.
"Norman's Door is a concept that you have to do things simple," Sopher explained after the Tuesday meeting. "We have a couple pay boxes, and we've got some apps and some things like that.
"Those are good for some people, but it's overly complicated.
"It's not a bad idea just to have regular parking meters," he added. "Nobody should be frustrated to park in a parking lot."
Don Norman, former vice president of Advanced Technology at Apple, described the need for simple design in the book "The Design of Every Day Things."
According to Norman, the function of any design should be easily discoverable to the people who use the thing. With doors, a simple "push" or "pull" sign may help someone enter and exit more easily, for example. A door that gets pushed or pulled in the "wrong" direction often is called a "Norman's Door."
"If you continually get it wrong, if other people continually get it wrong, good sign that it's a really bad door," Norman explained.
Sopher said that parking in Beckley is the opposite of "simple." Along with the pay boxes, some spaces have old-fashioned parking meters that only accept coins – not debit or credit cards – from motorists.
In March 2018, the city launched Passport, a parking app that allows a patron to use a cellphone to pay electronically for parking, for a 20-cent convenience fee. A parking ticket for a Passport parker is $5 plus a $3 processing fee that goes to a North Carolina company.
Passport is common in urban areas and other towns, and city officials implemented the app for the convenience of West Virginia University Institute of Technology students.
Sopher pointed out Tuesday that southern West Virginia residents tend to be older, statistically, and having to choose between a pay box and Passport has some seniors and other residents thinking of parking downtown as a "Norman's Door" — a complicated ritual that has unnecessary hassle.
Sopher said the best move is to get rid of the pay boxes.
"I do hear feedback that people are a little intimidated by the pay boxes," said Sopher. "They'd rather just put a quarter in.
"You have to go to the pay box. You have to get a slip of paper. Then you have to go put the paper in your window to show you paid."
Keeping just the app and adding parking meters — some that also accept debit and credit cards — would keep a "continuity" in city parking lots that motorists would find easy to follow.
It would also help the environment, said Sopher.
"Think about that one little piece of paper," he said. "We have to buy it in rolls."
New parking lots are planned on the corner of Earwood Street and Woodlawn Avenue, which involved the demolition of the historic Burleson building, and the city is purchasing a building beside the Burleson lot for later demolition. City officials have not decided if the lots will offer monthly or metered parking.
Sopher wants the new lots to have parking meters and not pay boxes.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said Thursday she has heard positive feedback about Passport. She is open to learning more about how motorists feel about using pay boxes and meters.
"You have to have something that's easy for the people, that's not going to detract them from coming downtown," she said.
The mayor said he and Sopher have discussed the issue but have not reached an agreement.
"We haven't made any final decisions, but my feeling is one problem is on the BIG project," said Rappold. "If you have parking meters, and you have to install parking meters, you're getting into infrastructure there, both electrical and things like water lines.
"I respect Tom, and I think he looks out for his constituency, but on the other hand, it's contrary to what we've been moving toward the past four or five years."