Lewisburg’s newest city councilman demonstrated his unconventional leadership style at a well-attended public meeting Tuesday evening, as he lashed out at municipal employees, sparred with the mayor and launched broadsides at the previous mayor, John Manchester.
Edward Johns, who was elected — along with fellow newcomer Sarah Elkins — to the five-member city council in June, repeatedly tried to turn the regular session’s discussions on various topics toward his own proposal that would create a new Administrative Committee. Mayor Beverly White quietly deflected Johns’ attempts to ignore the scheduled agenda.
A written summary of the proposed “rules” committee that Johns provided to council posited that the city’s three pre-existing committees — finance, public works and public safety — are not sufficient “to address the types of management/administrative issues that now face council.” The new committee would fill that gap, Johns said.
He also argued that those three old committees were essentially wiped out by the new charter and had ceased to exist.
Johns also scolded City Manager Jacy Faulkner for taking the initiative to obtain input from employees about their positions as council begins the process of adopting “guidelines” and “standard operating procedures” for each department. Those SOPs were also recommended by the new councilman.
Johns railed that council cannot allow such encroachment by the administrative arm of government — defined in the city charter as the “Executive Branch,” a group that includes the mayor, the city manager, the treasurer and the clerk.
“We have a new form of government,” Johns noted, insisting that the amended charter confers upon council additional “management oversight” duties and authority.
“John Manchester — rest his political soul — is no longer here,” Johns added, in one of several jabs directed at Manchester’s 16-year tenure at the city’s helm.
It was not immediately clear whether Johns’ intention is to completely overturn the new city charter, details of which were finalized shortly before he and Elkins took office. That amended charter, which was the first updating of Lewisburg’s guiding document in 236 years, was adopted by a governing body that includes three current council members, plus Mayor White, who was a councilwoman when the updated charter was put in the books.
The “new form of government” specified in the amended city charter is titled in state code as the “Mayor/Manager Plan” under which city council is the governing body, while the manager serves as the administrative authority, under the direct supervision of the mayor.
City attorney Thomas W. White said he does not agree with Johns that the city’s three traditional committees no longer exist, saying those committees were referenced during the post-election organizational meeting, indicating their continuation.
In much the same manner in which he earlier had berated Faulkner for presenting unwelcome employee comments to council, Johns targeted Police Chief Chris Teubert during the meeting’s final hour.
Under the direction of the Public Safety Committee, chaired by Johns, Teubert has been working on SOPs for the Police Department, with particular emphasis on guidelines for use of newly-purchased Tasers. A general order relating to Taser use was recommended at last Friday’s committee meeting for passage by council.
It was an issue Johns and fellow committee member/Councilman Mark Etten expected to be on the agenda for Tuesday’s council session. Teubert said it was his understanding that council would act only after all of the department’s SOPs were completed, a task he termed a “research-intensive process.”
Johns appeared to be enraged by Teubert’s explanation, loudly exclaiming, “I was quite clear. You cannot have officers on the street with weapons not authorized by the city.”
Faulkner pointed out that it would have been impossible to provide the notice required by the state’s open meetings law to include a recommendation made at a Friday session of the Public Safety committee on a Tuesday council meeting agenda.
Council cannot vote on issues that are not on the agenda, and that agenda must be finalized and publicly posted at least three full business days prior to the meeting date, the West Virginia Ethics Commission has said in multiple advisory opinions. Notice for a Tuesday evening meeting must, therefore, be posted no later than Thursday evening.
Once Johns regained his composure, he made his official pitch in favor of forming an Administration or Rules Committee.
Arron Seams was the only council member to argue outright against establishing Johns’ committee. Saying he couldn’t see why council couldn’t simply act on any of the issues the committee is designed to make recommendations about, Seams said, “I’m not certain we need another committee.”
Citing what he considers an urgent need for “civilian oversight” of the Police and Fire Departments, Johns countered, “It’s too much to do at a council meeting.”
Another skirmish broke out when Johns said he finds it “astounding” that council does not already provide regular oversight of the Police Department, which he referred to as “our security force.”
Mayor White said that she, and not council, is the city manager’s supervisor, according to the amended charter.
“(Faulkner) has one supervisor,” the mayor said.
Council resumed its discussion about the wisdom of special council sessions versus additional committee meetings, ultimately deciding unanimously to hold a special session as soon as possible to talk through the dual issues of whether to form an Administration Committee and, if so, to craft a mission statement for that committee. The date and time of that council meeting will be announced once schedules are coordinated.
