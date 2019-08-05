Beckley Common Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry officially announced Monday that he has no plans to seek re-election.
The 60-year-old said he made the decision to retire after months of deliberation. His latest term is set to expire on June 30, 2020, but Berry said he hasn't yet decided whether he will finish it or not.
"I'm either going to retire Dec. 31 or finish my term," Berry noted.
He began a career with the city at age 18, when he joined Beckley Police Department.
Berry has been active in city government since 1995, when he was elected to represent Ward IV on city council. He "took a break" from serving on Council in 2007, but made a successful run for the at-large position in 2011 after Beckleyans asked him to return to Council.
“I believe in term limits,” he told The Register-Herald in April 2018. “I think every now and then, we need some fresh blood in our politics, whether it be local or state or federal.”
• • •
Berry, a softball and volleyball coach, has a history of filling niches in the city and government, wherever they are needed.
Berry and a business partner opened Beckley’s first tanning salon in 1984. He and another partner opened U Putt n Bat and Family Raceway and Bumper Boats in 1988, when he began coaching softball and volleyball in the public school system.
Owner of Tim Berry Real Estate, Berry said his real estate company is growing and that a nonprofit organization that he co-founded earlier this year, the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association, is thriving.
In his professional life outside of city politics, Berry was an early pivotal force in promoting women's sports in the region, long before the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team was in the news and before women's collegiate sports were moneymakers.
He had started the women’s softball program at the now-defunct Mountain State University, and in 2009, he founded the West Virginia Women’s Athletic Development Co. Inc.
"In the early years of my coaching, it seemed like so much of the money went to the boys' athletics," he said. "We have seen girls' athletics grow into their own, now.
"Look at WVU-Tech and Marshall," he added. "The women are definitely making a statement.
"I'm very pleased to see it evolve to this point. I feel like women have come a long way in the last 25 years. I supported female athletes, and I supported women, period," said Berry, whose daughter was a softball player.
• • •
Berry said that the economic growth of uptown Beckley is key and should be a focus of Council in the coming years.
He said that promotion of the arts and enticing investors to back dinner productions at Black Knight Municipal Park should be a goal. Pointing to the closure of larger retail locations as the online industry replaces brick-and-mortar storefronts, he said that small business owners could be brought back to downtown.
Local lending institutions would have to be open to making loans to investors who want to move downtown, he added.
"We need the banks on board with any type of activity uptown," he emphasized.
He added that filling "The Hole" will continue to be a priority and that Council faced challenges in getting the project finished — but that it is poised to be complete, possibly by Chili Night in October.
It is safe to say that Berry is regarded as a progressive member of the seven-person Council. Earlier this year, he voted in favor of adding sexual orientation and sexual identity to the list of protected classes in the municipal non-discrimination code. Although the measure passed on a 4-2 vote, with one Council member absent, it was a source of controversy in local politics.
"I think everyone should have an opportunity to succeed," Berry said, simply, on Monday.
He added that he also made decisions with hopes of propelling the city into the future. He did not act as a puppet for any group.
"In my time on Council, I always tried to make decisions which I feel would benefit the city five, 10, 15, 20 years into the future," said Berry. "I don't cater to special interests.
"I've never really had a relative work at the city," he added. "I feel like the person who gets the privilege of serving on my seat in city council, I hope they can impart wisdom and judgment and remember that councilmen serve the city as a whole, with all people included."
Fellow at-large Council member Sherrie Hunter said Monday that Berry was a proponent of "all things good for the city" and that his presence on Council will be missed by all.
"Tim is one of our senior leaders," added Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher. "I respect his thoughts and actions when it comes to handling problems."
• • •
Berry said Monday that he is sure about his decision to retire from Council but that he will still be volunteering in the city and helping his neighbors.
"I'm not going anywhere," he promised. "You don't have to hold a title to serve.
"You can volunteer," Berry added. "That's the biggest job in the world."
The five-term Council member said he has hopes for his city and believes it will overcome obstacles.
"The Beckley community is a friendly area," he said. "We're still small enough if you go out to a store, you go out to a restaurant, you're going to see people you know.
"We will never be Philadelphia, never be Detroit or New York," Berry added. "We will always be Beckley, and we'll still have that neighborhood mentality, and we will deal with our problems as they come, and our challenges.
"Beckley will face its challenges, just like the rest of the country," he said. "How we deal with our issues is important to our growth."