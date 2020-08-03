Beckley Common Council will vote on whether to approve a proposed budget for federal Community Development Block Grant funds, including a coronavirus aid package that is also distributed in the form of CDBG grants, city grant writer Angela King reported Monday.
The funds are provided from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and are disbursed annually to the city.
This year, federal CARES Act funds are being granted in the form of CDBG grants, according to King.
City officials and members of the public met in July to develop a spending plan. On Monday, a second meeting was held but was not attended by the public.
King reported that disbursement of $335,340 in CDBG monies is proposed as follows: $67,068 for general administration; $25,000 for Housing Authority cameras; $100,000 for street improvements, and $143,272 for Park and Recreation improvements at Scott Street Park.
The proposed spending of $197,277 in coronavirus funding is $94,500 to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for rent and utilities; $53,954 for a food pantry program and $48,823 to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging for the Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens.
The total CDBG package is $532,617 for fiscal year 2020.
King said the proposed disbursement was developed at an earlier meeting.
Common Council will likely vote on the proposed spending formula at the next Council meeting, she added.