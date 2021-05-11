The City of Beckley officially protects the rights of Black and ethnic people who have been discriminated against because of their hair, following a unanimous vote by the seven members of Beckley Common Council during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
The Crown Ordinance was launched by Human Rights Commissioner Dr. Kristi Dumas and chair Danielle Stewart, and Christina Baisden of Beckley PRIDE.
The vote was no surprise. Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold had expressed strong support for the ordinance from the start, and council had offered unanimous support of the ordinance on first reading.
"We are excited about the prospect of this ordinance passing," said Dumas, who was one of around 30 residents who gathered on the lawn of City Hall during the Council meeting, which was held by WebEx conferencing. "We are appreciative of the mayor's positive stance that he has taken since the beginning of the ordinance, as well as city attorney (Bill File), who I believe emulated the true motive and intent of the ordinance.
"We are appreciative of the council members who, from the beginning, said that they would support this type of ordinance, and we are thankful to all of the council members who, ultimately, voted to move this ordinance on to the second reading," said Dumas.
"In this process, however, we have become increasingly concerned about the voice of the people."
Dumas said that she and others gathered on the lawn after a number of those who supported the ordinance were not permitted to call in to the last three council meetings, due to technical issues. Members of the public may speak via phone during the public meetings, in accordance with Covid guidelines. In an email to council, the mayor said that meetings at City Hall are expected to resume later this month.
For Dumas and others, it was important that everyone's voice was heard on Tuesday.
"What we want to make clear is that every lived experience is important," said Dumas. "It is hard to decide which ones we are going to listen to and which ones we are not, in something so critical and so important to Black and indigenous people of color.
"I think that is something that, moving forward, we have to become cognizant of, as a city," Dumas said. "Our elected officials need to be cogizant of that, particularly with matters of the heart, where we're talking about discrimination."
Stewart also thanked Rappold for supporting the ordinance.
"This ordinance, as it comes up, will be a big feather in the cap of Beckley," said Stewart, just before council voted. "The Human Rights Commission fully, fully endorses this."
Stewart asked council to listen to others who wished to speak.
A number of speakers talked into Stewart's phone, while others called in to the meeting from the lawn. At least one supporter called from Charleston.
Black residents shared their personal accounts of what the ordinance means to them.
Thaddeus Breckenridge, 23, just graduated from Davis and Elkins College with a degree in political science.
When he was in day care, he wore his hair in corn rows — a tribute to NBA player Allen Iverson, whom he admired. That was his first experience with hair discrimination.
"I remember a lot of kids didn't want to play with me, because they at first said my hair looked like a girl," he said. "Whenver the other kids told me they didn't want to play with me because, one, I looked like a girl, and my hair looked different, it was very confusing."
At recess during day care, a girl threw mulch in his eyes, which led to a surgery, because of how he looked.
He did not change his hair, he said, and he began to realize that people could be treated differently based on their appearance. He said he realized that people could be mistreated or disenfranchised from a community because they do not assimilate into the culture.
Breckenridge grew up in Beckley and played basketball in high school, a sport in which, he estimated, there were three or four white players for every seven to eight black players.
He said that policies on hairstyles tended to target natural Black hair and protective, ethnic styles like braids, banning them for players.
"When it came to actual styles that Black students wore, those were the ones that were cut off, on the contracts," he reported.
The prejudice against African hairstyles was so ingrained that, perhaps, young white players and even all Black players did not notice.
"At that time, you're just trying to be able to compete and so when you're that young, and you're with your peers, you're just trying to weed things out to be able to compete.
"Then, you realize as you get older, how ugly that was, to have that as a feeling."
He said that the hair policies was a form of racial discrimination, which the ordinance will ban. Black players were disproportionately affected by the hairstyle policy.
Carley Ward, 28, of Beckley, said she had an obligation to support the ordinance.
"I feel that it is our obligation, as people, to make everyone feel equal," she said. "Everyone should be able to have their job, be in the program, on the team they want, without being discriminated against."
"I personally am all about aesthetics," she explained. "I'm very artsy...so everything you see is what I want you to see, of me."
Personal style is different than what the ordinance covers — discrimination based on hair texture and styles that are common to a race or ethnic group.
"We are who we are; we aren't what we wear," Ward explained.
She told council, later, that people often touch her hair without her permission.
"Hair discrimination happens every day to women like myself," she said. "I'm so glad you guys are taking the initiative to make Beckley among the first to pass (the ordinance.)
"We need you guys to lead the way in West Virginia," she told council, via phone.
Tonya Hairston, 45, of Beckley, attended with her two teen-aged sons. She said that she has worn her hair naturally since 2013. In 2016, a job interviewer asked her about her natural hair before asking any other question.
Her 15-year-old daughter wears her natural hair, usually.
"She's been natural all her life, and she's had to deal with that in school," said Hairston. "I want the younger generation not to have to go through that.
"We shouldn't have to change our hair for a job, for school.
"Natural hair is very fragile, and we can't just, if we do it (straighten it) all the time, we're going to damage it.
"I'm all about healthy hair."
Baisden, a white woman who championed the 2018 non-discrimination ordinance that extended employment and housing protection to LGBTQ in city limits, said she wanted to send the message that discrimination is not welcome.
"Discrimination is not welcome here in Beckley or in West Virginia, or anywhere, regardless of the type," she said, adding that the Crown Ordinance is "no different" than the LGBTQ ordinance. "Even though it does not directly affect me, it affects our community."
She said a recent council workshop demonstrated that many white people do not understand race discrimination, based on hair.
"It's not just members of council," she added. "It's people that live right here in our community.
"They don't seem to have a whole lot of knowledge of what people of color deal with on a day-in, day-out basis," said Baisden.