Beckley Common Council will vote Tuesday evening on a resolution that supports renaming the East Beckley Bypass the "Governor Clarence W. Meadows Bypass," in honor of the state's 22nd governor.
The West Virginia Legislature must approve the name change, but Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher, a local historian, has been a strong proponent of the measure for several years. In June, former state legislator Paul Hutchinson, who is Meadows' nephew, had appeared at a Council meeting to support Sopher's mission.
Meadows was the great-uncle of local Aflac insurance agent Chad Hutchinson.
Meadows, who served as mayor from 1945 to 1949, was born and raised in Beckley. His $50 million bond proposal after World War II was picked up by his successor, Okey Patteson of Mount Hope. Patteson was able to score a feasibility statement to develop the road system, and the state's 88-mile Turnpike was born of their work, according to Sopher.
In 1989, Paul Hutchinson, who also grew up in Beckley, helped draft the bond that funded completion of the West Virginia Turnpike.
At-Large Councilman Tim Berry explained Monday that the resolution is only a formal show of support for plans by any state lawmakers to approve the name change.
Council will also hear the second reading and hold a public hearing for changing the name of Cedar Street to "Naff Lane."
Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that will enable the city to authorize paid parking at the top level of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) and first reading of an ordinance to regulate parking spaces that police utilized at the former Beckley Police Department.
The building is abandoned since the BPD was built on Neville Street and since IT and municipal court employees were moved to Eisenhower Drive.
Berry said the parking space is no longer being used by city employees.
Council starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Emmett S. Pugh III Municipal Building on South Kanawha Street.