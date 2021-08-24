Beckley Common Council is planning to form a committee to address the growing number of reported vagrants in the city after the father of At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy sparked a discussion during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin Reedy, a developer and owner of Our House Realty, told council during the public comments section of the meeting that there is a "homeless problem" in Beckley.
"They're destroying properties now," the elder Reedy said. He reported that Means Lumber was vandalized Saturday and that Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap's properties in downtown Beckley are being vandalized, too.
On Aug. 11, Kevin Reedy said his wife was not able to enter their business on Johnstown Road because a vagrant person was leaning against the door. A homeless person had also tried to get into the couple's house, and they could hear the person asking for a drink through their RING doorbell system.
Councilman Reedy had to go out and address the situation, said Kevin.
"They're using bathrooms behind Songer Insurance," Kevin said. "They got it on video.
"Something's got to give. I'm not being mean. I'm willing to help, if there's a plan in place."
He said that the homeless are camping out in the wooded area along New River Drive, leaving trash once they leave.
"They've all got cell phones. They're all smoking the best cigarettes there is," he reported."They're busing them in from these other states.
"There's a money source, somewhere, and we need to find out what the money source is and take care of it.
"A true homeless person don't have a cell phone and smoking Marlboros.
"Maybe we can all work together and find out the answer. We're losing our city.
"Maybe we can all work together," he added.
Dunlap, a local attorney and developer who owns and renovates properties downtown, spoke up in agreement.
His properties have been vandalized, he said.
"I can't think of any solution," said Dunlap. "No one gets more aggravated than me because nobody puts more plants and flower pots uptown."
Recently, a young woman who appeared to be running an "escort" business from the street plucked blooms from Dunlap's flower pots and made herself a bouquet.
One of Dunlap's lessee's once poured coffee out onto the head of a man who was urinating in the flower pots.
Dunlap said one vagrant man had a dog.
"He is unable to feed himself. How is he feeding the dog?" he asked.
Like Kevin, Dunlap said it appears not to be a "true homeless situation."
"Something is happening that's different," he said. "We have noticed a large influx of folks."
They have told Dunlap they are from the Carolinas and other places.
"It's not they're coming here because charitable organizations are feeding them. That's not the issue," he added. "The Greyhound (bus) station is becoming a conduit.
"We can't incarcerate our way out of it," he added.
Mayor Rob Rappold said that he had stopped to chat with a red-headed vagrant man outside of the international grocer on Neville Street. The man told the mayor he and his girlfriend had "ran out" of money and gotten off the bus at Beckley. They wanted to go to Richmond, Va.
"I said, 'I'll give you $20 when I put on that bus with a one-way ticket, and if you want to go to Richmond to see your father, all's well and good, but if you return to Beckley, I'm going to sign an affadavit that you have a job, that you're a productive citizen.
"Otherwise, I don't want to see you again," said Rappold.
Rappold noted Beckley is a "benevolent town" and has the "largest homeless shelter in the state" and has outlets that provide clothing for free and organizations that feed the hungry for free.
"Love your fellow man," said Rappold. "But on the other hand, by golly, these folks have got to be more responsible."
Rappold suggested a committee to find a solution in a legal way. Dunlap said that "Greyhound therapy" of putting a person on a bus for another town would not work.
All Council members informally agreed to sit on a committee to address vagrancy and homelessness, and Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian said he would also sit on the committee.
In other actions:
• During an earlier part of the meeting, council and Rappold honored Michael Shawn Spain II, a Woodrow Wilson High School junior who started a lawn care business and voluntarily maintained the acreage at Hunter Cemetery in Ward V, even though Michael is not a resident of Ward V.
Michael is a 4.0 student at Woodrow Wilson and has earned college credits while in high school. He recently attended Ashland Academy in Ohio by invitation for an extracurricular activity and is a member of the city's Youth Council Group, headed by Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter presented Michael with a Certificate of Excellence, while Rappold gave him a Beckley Challenge Coin, with both the current and historic city seals on it.
Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock gave Michael a gift certificate to buy a Playstation game.
"Keep up the good work at Woodrow," said Bullock. "4.0. Let's keep it going."
• Prior to the opening of the meeting, Rappold and council took a moment to remember Charlie Gilliam, a longtime City of Beckley employee and former Woodrow Wilson High School quarterbarck who recently passed away of Covid.
Gilliam, 69, performed many acts of kindness, Rappold said. He once bought four new tires on the car of a single mother who couldn't come to work and often surprised veterans by quietly paying for their meals at restaurants.
"He was that kid of guy. I think the world of him," said Rappold. "I'm really going to miss him.
"We talk about the Spirit of Beckley. Charlie Gilliam was and is the Spirit of Beckley."
• Council approved on first reading two ordinances related to placement of a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Myers Avenue, Allen Avenue and Hartley Street. The second reading and public comment of the ordinance will be at the next Council meeting in September, attorney File said.
Bullock later thanked BPD Chief Christian and File for working on an ordinance about the stop signs so quickly. She said she had requested the signs two weeks earlier.
• Rappold accepted a bid for $73,000 from Southern WV Paving to pave a section of East Main Street. The bid was the only bid received. Rappold presented it to Councilman Reedy, Hunter and Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump for review.
• Councilman Reedy asked if Stifler Drive could be added to the paving schedule. Rappold said the city is on target for paving more streets this year than any other year, with 25 streets paved. He said that Stump would be able to advise Reedy.
Councilman Reedy said after the meeting that Stifler is run down and needs stormwater attention. Resident Jodi Lovelace-Patrick of Ward I had brought it to his attention, he said.
"I walked it last Friday, and it is a very dangerous road, especially in the winter," he added.
Lovelace-Patrick and other residents said on Facebook after the meeting that the problem has been an ongoing one and that Board of Public Works workers have referred them to Beckley Sanitary Board in the past because of flooding problems.
• Sopher said there is an ongoing traffic flow problem across Maxwell Hill from Pinewood Drive to Holiday Drive and Pikeview Drive. He said development of a new master plan for the traffic there could be in order. Councilman Reedy agreed with Sopher, reporting that traffic has been stalled on Pinewood. Pinewood connects Maxwell Hills to Robert C. Byrd Drive.
Rappold said that New River Drive, which connects Harper Road to Robert C. Byrd Drive, is part of a five-year plan that encompasses traffic flow. The plan for New River Drive could help alleviate the Pinewood traffic by allowing motorists to use New River to access Robert C. Byrd.
The mayor said that some property adjacent to Ollie's and Wasabi Fusion restaurant could be condemned and the right-of-way to New River could be used.
Sopher said the city may check into making acquisitions to solve the property flow problem in the Maxwell Hill area.
• Hunter thanked Danielle Stewart and Beckley PRIDE for participating in a litter sweep.
• Although the item was not discussed at council, Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Barbara Charles reported that her group would like the city to set and publish a date for a meeting regarding flooding in the neighborhood around Hartley, Hunter and Hager streets in Ward V. An Aug. 26 meeting was postponed due to Covid concerns, and city officials have said a new date will be set.