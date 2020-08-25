The City of Beckley will host a workshop for Beckley Common Council members on Aug. 31, before voting at later meetings on whether to waive $160,000 in business and occupation (B&O) taxes for Raleigh County on construction of the new Raleigh Sheriff's Department headquarters.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter appeared before council during the regular meeting on Tuesday to ask the city to waive the contractors' portion of the B&O tax, which would be about two percent.
The waiver Van Meter has requested will apply to roughly $8 million of the projected $10.6 million project at Pinecrest Industrial Park near the new Dr. Pepper plant. Contractors are expected to be selected and to start construction in October, he added.
"First of all, we're in the same predicament Beckley Police Department was, six years ago," Van Meter said, pointing out that, like the former BPD headquarters, the sheriff's headquarters on Eisenhower drive is too small and does not meet the county's needs.
"We've outgrown our building," Van Meter said. "You've provided Beckley Police Department with a state-of-the-art building, and I got the OK to start looking into a new building for us.
"We've traveled all around the state and four other states to review police departments that were five years old, or less," he added. "You all did it right.
"We want to be up with you all."
Van Meter pointed out that BPD and the sheriff's office share a drug unit task force and work together to patrol roads.
"It's just a benefit to all citizens of Raleigh County, not just outside of Beckley but inside the City of Beckley," said Van Meter. "It would be a big help for us."
He added that, due to the pandemic, county tax collections are down by $600,000 currently.
Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward I) interjected that $160,000 was "quite a bit of money."
"We're having our own problem with the Covid situation, and maybe that $160,000 might look good in our coffers, too," said Sopher. "I hope a workshop, if we have one, (on Aug. 31) can detail some of that, and maybe we need to talk about this.
"Because that's quite a bit of money."
When at-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter asked if the tax was waived when the Raleigh Judicial Annex on Main Street was built — a process that had started by 2008 and ended in 2011 — city attorney Bill File replied that it had
"The city has set a precedent in the past," said File, adding, "There's been a couple other occasions when the city has done it.
"It doesn't do it, with regularity.
"The city works with the sheriff's department as far as law enforcement goes," the attorney said. "It's something that isn't unusual for them to make this request, and certainly, there are many good reasons why it would be good, because it is one of those close working relationships we have with the county and with the county commission."
Mayor Rob Rappold said council will hold a workshop on Aug. 31 and vote on the request on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 during regular Council meetings.
In other actions:
• Council re-enacted and amended a building code on first reading, in accordance with state standards. It is a routine process that occurs when the state building code is changed, said Rappold.
• Council passed a resolution to adopt the Raleigh County Health Department Clean Indoor Air regulation, which bans smoking and the use of vaporized/electronic products indoors within city limits.
• City treasurer Billie Trump said some bids have come in for the old #3 Beckley Fire Department station on Eisenhower. The city will not accept a bid below $600,000, he added.
• Under new business, Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock thanked Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump, BPD Chief Lonnie Christian and Chief Code Enforcement Office Bob Cannon for help in Ward V.
• Rappold noted that Madrith Chambers was named "Distinguished West Virginian" on Tuesday. He said Chambers "has always had an interest in the police department and hiring practices there" and said she is a "wonderful treasure for the City of Beckley."
• At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy noted that a property at 111 Wildwood Street has an overgrown lot.
"I actually have a picture of a rat in the road," said Reedy. He said that he had asked Cannon and Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price and Stump about the property and asked for an update. He said a similar situation has developed at 231 Morris Avenue.
"Apparently, there is some rodent activity there," the mayor said of Wildwood. "I actually lived at 116 when I was growing up, Wildwood."
Reedy said that Pinewood Drive has had bears recently and that one was captured near BodyWorks. He warned residents to be careful.
• Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap thanked Christian for police presence and thanked the mayor for attending the inaugural ride of New River Riders, a non-profit that is sponsored by the Downtown Beckley Association and allows use of the bike trail with organized rides with some indigent youth who received donated bicycles. A BPD bicycling officer attended the event, which Dunlap said offers BPD officers a good way to reach out to Beckley youth.
The next ride is Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
• Rappold praised Vicki Webb for her work on various projects around the city, including the Welcome Center and bike program.
• Human Rights Commission Chair Danielle Stewart said the HRC, City of Beckley and National Council for Negro Women is hosting an Emergency Services Diversity Hiring event on Sept. 19. The goal of the event is to attract minority first responders to the city's emergency services.
"I applaud your efforts to attract minority groups to our first responders," said Rappold. "It's something we have strived for, over the years, but we haven't been terribly successful, so thank you for spearheading this event."