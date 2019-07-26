Beckley Common Council members will be reviewing city financial data and touring a building that Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump want to buy to house the new municipal court and Beckley IT headquarters.
Council passed on first reading Tuesday evening an ordinance allowing the city to buy the former State Farm building near Cranberry Creek Shopping Center for $450,000. If Council votes a second time in favor of the purchase, the city will buy the building and move both the municipal court and IT offices from the former Beckley Police Department headquarters on Prince Street, a weathered and outdated structure that Rappold has said will likely be demolished in the future.
“The IT department has been located in the now former police headquarters building and has been subject to dampness and a leaky foundation and overall structural problems with the building,” Rappold said. “We’d been looking for an alternate location.”
He added that city officials cancelled negotiations for a United States Department of Agriculture building on Airport Road in Beaver after learning that the building would require expensive roof and HVAC repairs.
“The State Farm building became available, and our recorder/treasurer Billie Trump is real good about keeping his ear to the ground,” Rappold said. “We think that what we’re paying for it is likely less than a fourth of the cost that it would cost to construction a building just like that.”
Six of the seven-member Council supported the first reading on Tuesday. Only Tom Sopher (Ward I) voted no. He explained Wednesday that he is open to supporting the measure on second reading but wants a examine city financials and tour the facility.
“I think I support the plan, but I just think we need to have a workshop on it, and we need to be told about some of the details about the thing and where our financial situation is, citywide,” said Sopher. “Do we have the money to buy this building?
“It sounds like we can, but it would be nice to see the paperwork,” he added. “The end of the fiscal year was Dec. 31, and we need to review that.”
Sopher said other projects, such as building the anticipated plaza to fill “The Hole” on South Heber and Neville streets, are more pressing for some city residents.
“It seems like we’re spending a lot of money,” he added, noting the purchase of the former Black Knight Country Club, upgrades to parks at East Park and Temple Street, a new welcome center on Prince Street and the upcoming purchase of the Burleson building which will be demolished and turned into a parking lot. “I guess all this extra money that’s coming in is through the one percent B and O tax.
“Before we had that, we were basically struggling to make ends meet.”
He added that purchases to benefit other city departments should be considered, in light of the proposed purchase of the State Farm building.
Council had approved a budget revision Tuesday, and Councilwoman Janine Bullock (Ward V) had requested that Council members receive a detailed outline of the city’s budget and financial situation for review. Treasurer Trump said the report would be made available to them.
Sopher said that the item had appeared on the agenda without preamble. According to Sopher, Council members Janine Bullock (Ward V) and Frank Williams (Ward III) had been aware that the State Farm purchase was a possibility, but Sopher and fellow Council members Ann Worley (Ward II) and Kevin Price (Ward IV) had learned of the matter when it appeared on the Tuesday agenda.
“I was blindsided by the request,” said Sopher, explaining his “no” vote on first reading.
He said additional concerns is that the location “funnels” city employees out of town and that renovation expenses will be raise the cost above $450,000. He noted that the building was last listed by ICG Beckley LLC for over $800,000.
Rappold on Wednesday emailed an apology to Council members for not giving more advance notice of the State Farm agenda item. Rappold said his secretary has been on vacation but that he took fully responsibility for the mix-up. Later, he told The Register-Herald that the city is in good financial shape and that the city’s financial data will be explained fully to Council prior to the second reading of the State Farm proposal.
Council members will also tour the property, he added.
Addressing Sopher’s concerns on recent purchases, Rappold said that city government operates to provide services to citizens, which requires expenditures.