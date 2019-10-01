lewisburg — Monday’s Lewisburg City Council session appeared destined to be one of the shortest meetings ever, following the unexpected resignation of Councilman Edward Johns.
Acknowledging the special session’s agenda was entirely composed of issues he had raised, Johns even offered to second a motion to adjourn immediately after announcing he would step down effective Oct. 31.
But his fellow council members pressed on, spending the next 30 minutes discussing several of Johns’ agenda items and deciding how to move forward with some of them.
On the topic of creating guidelines for city council and established council committees (finance, public works and public safety), officials agreed that guidelines were something they need to work on. They debated whether to establish those guidelines by developing ordinances or just informally adopting rules. Both options are viable, according to city attorney Tom White.
Council member Mark Etten noted that previous legal advice had indicated council could just continue to operate under the rules already in place until and unless new guidelines were formulated.
One area in which Etten said he would like to see a change is in meeting minutes. Currently, minutes of council and committee meetings follow state code guidelines in recording only motions, seconds to those motions and votes, according to city Recorder Shannon Beatty.
Etten said he believes city meeting minutes should go further and attempt to “capture the spirit of the discussion,” rather than just preserve the official actions.
Council members declined to discuss the centerpiece of the special session’s agenda — and of Johns’ plans for the city, as outlined at last month’s regular council meeting — formation of an Administration Committee that would set rules for various departments.
“Managing by precedent is extremely dangerous for the city,” Johns warned.
