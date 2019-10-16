LEWISBURG — Neither the tone nor the substance of an internal communications policy proposed by departing Council member Edward Johns met with the approval of Lewisburg City Council Tuesday evening.
Presented in the form of a resolution, the policy provoked much discussion but was ultimately tabled in order to allow council both to weigh alterations to the document and to consider if its basic purpose could be better achieved in another form. It will be taken back up at November’s council meeting.
As proposed by Johns, whose resignation from council was accepted at the top of Tuesday’s meeting, the resolution imposed a requirement that the city manager report all “meaningful and substantial” information in a “complete, candid and timely” manner to city council.
The resolution also excerpted state code’s description of the manager-mayor plan of municipal governance and claimed that the city manager had declined to share information with council on two separate occasions.
Council member Arron Seams spoke out against the resolution, calling it “inappropriate and unenforceable.”
After additional discussion, Seams offered a motion to postpone consideration of the measure “indefinitely,” which would have effectively killed the resolution. But his motion failed on a two-to-three vote. Council members Sarah Elkins, Heather Blake and Mark Etten were opposed; Mayor Beverly White and Seams voted in favor; and Johns abstained because he has resigned from council effective Oct. 31.
Although he voted against indefinitely tabling the resolution, Etten said he would not approve the measure as written, citing language that he took as a reprimand of the manager. The paragraph that details Johns’ purported negative encounters with the manager, Etten said, needs to be removed from the document.
While Johns defended his recollection of what he was told about council’s access to information during an earlier exchange with the manager in the mayor’s office, Etten said he had heard differing accounts of those interactions.
“It seems the truth lies somewhere in between,” Etten said.
Manager Jacy Faulkner offered her take on at least one of those discussions, saying it involved a “police matter that was still under investigation” at the time that Johns had approached her seeking an explanation. She said her refusal to share details of the investigation with the council member was not intended to be an indication of a general policy of withholding information from council. Instead, she indicated, she was protecting an ongoing investigation by the city’s Police Department.
White backed Faulkner’s version of events, saying, “It was a police matter. I will not address it any further, because we are not allowed to.”
