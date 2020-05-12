Beckley Common Council members who are elected on June 9 will not be receiving a pay raise, following the regular Council meeting on Tuesday evening.
An agenda item that would have allowed a pay raise for incoming members of council died softly when no council member introduced it.
"It appears the ordinance is not introduced," said Mayor Rob Rappold. "It will die."
Rappold led the meeting wearing a face mask, while council members were in virtual attendance from remote locations.
The idea of a raise of $100 monthly each of the seven council members was met with swift admonition from Rappold and the city's two at-large council members, Tim Berry and Sherrie Hunter, on Friday.
Council members Tom Sopher (Ward I) and Kevin Price (Ward IV) said on Friday that they were willing to consider the raise, while Frank Williams (Ward III), Ann Worley (Ward II) and Janine Bullock (Ward V) declined to comment.
"I think it arrived at the best solution for right now, for sure," Rappold said after the Tuesday meeting.
Council members currently receive $250 per meeting and meets two times a month. According to statements made by some council members on Friday, the pay raise that was being considered was $100 per month for each member. Members are not "docked" for meetings that they do not attend, said Rappold.
Raleigh County Board of Education members, by comparison, are paid $160 per meeting, Dr. Charlotte Hutchens verified on Tuesday. Members are not paid for meetings they do not attend.
Under new business, Bullock reminded the public of a civility ordinance the City of Beckley passed around a year ago, which encourages citizens to be civil in public discourse.
Berry said he had noticed many residents shopping and being more public since Gov. Jim Justice began reopening the state.
"Most people were exercising the social distancing, so I'm pretty encouraged by that," Berry said.
City attorney Bill File pointed out that Rappold was wearing a face mask.
"In the event everybody's not able to see our mayor today, he is wearing a mask," said File. "Everybody should take notice. The city leader is wearing a mask."