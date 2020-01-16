The City of Beckley will pay an invoice from Raleigh County Commission to help settle an Internal Revenue Service bill for unpaid back taxes at Humane Society of Raleigh County.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and members of Council had met with county commissioners in late 2019 to discuss sharing a payment to the IRS to cover a bill that topped $30,000, and on Tuesday night in regular session the council approved paying its share.
According to Rappold, the Commission paid $17,363.30 to the IRS on behalf of the City of Beckley and billed the city for the invoice.
The Humane Society, burdened with $150,000 in veterinary services, was weighed down by about $80,000 in total debt late last year.
The county and city had agreed to contribute $17,500 each to help the Humane Society.
According to Humane Society Board Member India Hosch, the IRS was threatening to put a levy on the property.
Due to fundraising, and with the contributions from the city and county, the fundraising topped $100,000. The shelter has also reorganization and “vetting” animals is being done in a more cost-efficient way.
Angela Messer, creative director at the shelter, told The Register-Herald that the additional $20,000 in fundraising will be used to cover the shelter’s operating costs for December and January.
“We want to thank you very much for the help in paying our taxes,” Hosch said.
Because of veterinary costs, Society officials are now considering the possibility of having its own vet center at the shelter.
Setting up the vet center with building, equipment, medication, a veterinarian and an assistant and insurances would cost about $200,000. Maintenance would be required in the future.
Humane Society President Nancy Johnson said that expenditures were cut from $75,000 for the period of September 2018 through January 2019 to $29,000 for the same time period in 2019-2020.
“We’re proud of how we’ve crunched our numbers down,” Johnson said.
HSRC took in 1,300 new animals in 2019, recorded 427 adoptions, sent 706 animals out to partner rescue foundations, saw 126 animals returned to their owners and were able to enroll several of their animals in a foster care program, where they were taken in and cared for by families in the area.
Last year the shelter employed a staff of 11 – two full-time and nine part-time – as well as six voluntary board members.
The shelter receives monthly support, on average, of $4,500 from Raleigh County and $5,800 from the City of Beckley.
In the last month of 2019, the HSRC held several fundraisers, including a Santa Paws event, angel trees and a gift wrap at the Crossroads Mall.
“This is a huge relief,” Johnson said. “We have received an amazing response. Honestly, I didn’t think it would happen, but the community and local businesses pulled together and saved us.”
Johnson hopes that the shelter’s threatened closure has changed the way people see the HSRC.
“Day-to-day people don’t really think about what we mean,” Johnson said. “We are just there, and we take in animals in need. People don’t look at the long-term costs or where that money is coming from.
“Now that we have made those things more transparent, I think it has opened some eyes,” she said. “If we aren’t here to save these animals no one else is. This was definitely an educational moment for the public.”
— Gailyn Jackson contributed to this story.