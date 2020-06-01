Chickens were on the menu at last month’s Lewisburg City Council meeting, held via teleconference.
A proposal to allow city residents to raise “domestic chickens” was discussed at length, according to city manager Jacy Faulkner.
Faulkner said the May 19 discussion touched upon such topics as the need to establish both setbacks from property lines and distance from dwellings, the minimum size of a lot within which the fowl could be raised, a requirement that the chickens be fenced and the need for the owners to be “respectful to neighbors” in this new endeavor. Council also mulled a prohibition against roosters and possible limit on the number of chickens that can be housed on a single lot.
Council members demonstrated “overall interest and support” in the proposal, Faulkner said.
“There were some concerns, but no outright indication from city council that they would oppose an ordinance allowing the chickens,” she said, while pointing out that there is a strong possibility for public concern and complaints if such an ordinance is introduced.
“If they go forward, they need to be ready for a battle,” Faulkner said.
“Personally, I wouldn’t want my neighbor to have chickens,” she added.
Even if the city crafts its ordinance to be quite restrictive, similar measures have at times not fared well in other West Virginia municipalities.
Martinsburg decided against a “backyard chicken” law in 2018 and, closer to home, Ronceverte ended two months of discussion on the topic seven years ago when a negative recommendation from its own zoning commission stifled a city resident’s urban chicken proposal.
Ronceverte zoning officials raised such issues as setting a precedent by permitting livestock to be maintained in residential, possibly posing health risks; potential noise and odor complaints from neighbors; and the prospect of attracting coyotes into the city.
The fruits of Lewisburg’s discussion are being shared with city attorney Tom White, Faulkner said. Depending on White’s input, a draft ordinance could be presented at council’s June 16 regular meeting, but will be unlikely to come to a vote unless members have returned to holding such meetings in the public eye.
“The passing of an ordinance — unless it’s an emergency — we really want to hold off for a true public hearing,” Faulkner said. “We don’t want anyone to feel they’ve been left out. We don’t want to set ourselves up for a complaint later that we didn’t give everyone a chance to be heard.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com