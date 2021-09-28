Mayor Rob Rappold and two Council members urged Beckley Common Council on Tuesday to take steps to demolish a falling building at 227 Prince Street, but the mayor said he would also consider a sale to a private investor who had contacted Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap.
The mayor said that any purchaser of the building would have a strict timeline for ensuring it meets city code for the safety of the public.
Last week, the city closed N. Heber Street because bricks were bulging from the side of the building. Since then, several have fallen.
Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price, who is a retired firefighter and now serves as Raleigh County Fire Coordinator, had alerted Rappold to the bulging brick. Price reported during the regular council meeting on Tuesday that he walked by the building with an architect and engineer earlier this week and found the building was showing more signs of impending collapse.
"The front of the building now is starting to do pretty close to the same that the side wall that collapsed," Price reported. "It has moved probably a good inch from where was just a few weeks ago.
"I would say the internal insides that caused the side wall to collapse are now pressing on the front, so, whatever we do, we don't need to wait.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said she was in favor of demolishing the building as soon as possible.
"I think that we should expedite having the building down, as quickly as possible, for fear that something else may happen, similar to Main Street," she said.
In June 2020, the roof of a historic building on Main Street caved, destroying the building and a newly-renovated law office beside of it. Because of the early morning hour of the collapse, nobody was injured.
The city bought 227 Prince Street for $111,000 with the intent of demolishing it and turning it into a parking lot.
But when the demolition was presented to council in March, there were three new members, Dunlap, At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Canter.
The new council balked at making an immediate decision to demolish the building, which is across from Raleigh County Courthouse and in the historic downtown square.
Rappold, Hunter and Price had wanted Empire Salvage to demolish the building for $62,000, which was the bid Empire had made to clear the lot of the former medical lab.
Council voted in April to "table" approval of the demolition.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher and Dunlap had wanted the city's Historic Landmarks Commission to be involved in the decision, since a recent spate of demolitions of old buildings has led to downtown's status on the National Register of Historic Places being threatened. At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said he wanted to see if a buyer for the building came forward.
For around five months, the city closed part of Main Street to protect pedestrians and motorists, while the site was cleared. The closure resulted in one business, Roma Pizza Curry and Grill, closing its Main Street restaurant.
After the roof collapse, the city had engineers inspect older downtown buildings. During that inspection process, according to the mayor, the inspectors told the city that 227 Prince Street presented a safety danger.
Rappold said last week that if council did not take steps to demolish the building, he would ask city attorney Bill File about the possibility of using his own authority to condemn and demolish the falling building as a safety precaution.
During the Tuesday meeting, Rappold updated council on plans. He said that a workshop for council will be held Oct. 4 to discuss the state of the structure and options available.
Dunlap said he would notify a woman who has made a verbal offer to buy the lot for around $10,000 that, if she wants to buy the property, she must have the offer in writing by Oct. 4.
"I'll communicate to the investor that, if she has a written offer, she needs to get it into that workshop in order to be considered," he said.
Rappold said he had met with the investor regarding "another matter."
"I was firm in my suggestion that, if her offer in moving forward was accepted that it would require some definite architectural plans, would require financial authentication of her financial wherewithal to take something like this on, and it would require a definite timetable," Rappold said. "Again, in my opinion, the numbers that she threw out, which were less than $10,000, when we paid $111,000 for the property, with a demolition quote of $62,000, the numbers don't add up, in my opinion, in her or, maybe, anybody's favor, at this point.
"That's going to be a very valuable piece of property," he added. "If we don't attract the independent investor who wants to start from scratch to do something meaningful on Prince Street, then the city can take charge, doing it on our own, through a public-private partnership.
"It wouldn't be my intent, or council's intent, to have a vacant lot so prominently located."
Rappold added that Dunlap's suggestion was "fine" and, "I don't think council would disagree with you approaching the interested party."
City treasurer Billie Trump advised that state law requires the city to make a two-week notification prior to demolition.
Rappold said a special meeting of council to discuss the building may be called prior to Oct. 4.
At the Oct. 4 workshop, Rappold said, council will likely discuss the purchase of property near the Moose Club on New River Drive by Beckley Sanitary Board.
•••
Price alerted council that "several" wheelchair access points on Prince Street side end "one or two car lengths" beyond the actual crosswalk, which would place the disabled in the middle of traffic instead of on the intended crosswalk.
He reported that one is right at First Christian Church on Prince Street, and a wheelchair access point on Fayette Street also ends at the wrong point.
He said that a disabled person using a wheelchair and trusting that the access point will take them to the crosswalk are more likely to find themselves in the "middle of traffic."
"It would be a game of Frogger for somebody to try to cross the street, much less in a wheelchair," Price said, referring to a 1981 Sega arcade game that required players to get a "frog" across a busy street. "When (a contracted construction company) did all that, they put it back incorrectly.
"That needs to be addressed, and see if we can get that changed."
The access points for those in wheelchairs were added in September 2020, when State Division of Highways (DOH) crews replaced 14 existing traffic signals. The mayor said that a company out of Bramwell, W.Va., had poured the new crosswalks.
"The quality of the work they did was outstanding, in my opinion," said Rappold, adding, "But we'll sure follow up on that."
In other actions:
• Rappold noted that Hunter and Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock were recognized in newspaper articles as "Women Leaders." He congratulated both of them.
• Hunter thanked Jane Haga and Beckley Beautification Committee and Board of Public Works employees for maintaining the hanging baskets around the city during the summer.
• Hunter thanked Code Enforcement Capt. Donny Morgan for helping rid the city of dump sites.
• Hunter reported that a problem had occurred on a Crescent Road home across from the former BB&T building. Rappold replied that issues had developed with a large sewer line that contractors had placed and that proper protocol had possibly not been followed. No further discussion was made on the topic.
• Rappold said the city will observe Halloween trick-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. He added that Council may in the future consider naming the last Saturday of October as the official trick-or-treat day.
• Dunlap thanked Code Enforcement and Board of Public Works.
• Dunlap reported that a new coffee shop will officially open downtown on Friday at 7 a.m. Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting on Friday at 4 p.m.