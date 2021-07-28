Environmental studies are still being conducted on acreage along New River Drive that the city has slated for purchase, Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson said Wednesday.
Johnson said in March that the city has plans to build a BSB headquarters on the lot and to buy the property, which is about 6.5 acres, from Pendleton Community Bank, the former Bank of Mount Hope, for $250,000.
The plot is known as the former Buckland property beside the Moose Club Lodge.
Johnson said Wednesday that the city has not closed on the purchase of the property. He added that the plans for the new headquarters have not changed.
"We're still doing environmental work on the property," he reported. "Assuming we get the environmental stuff worked out, we're still pursuing the project."
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher had asked Mayor Rob Rappold about the status of the purchase during the regular Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Rappold had reported that environmental studies are still being done on the lot.
l l l
Later, Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock asked Rappold for the date of a meeting for residents of Hunter, Hartley and Hager streets in the city. Residents have said that hard rains have led to flooding of their yards and damage to their homes and vehicles for three decades. They asked Council for help on July 14, and Rappold met with them after the Council meeting.
The mayor and city attorney Bill File reported that an informational community meeting for residents will be the last week in August but that the date will be announced later, when BSB and city engineers have coordinated the same date.
l l l
During the meeting, Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap reported that since the city had moved Beckley Police Department headquarters from Prince Street to a state-of-the-art facility on Neville Street, motorists are speeding on Prince Street in front of the old BPD headquarters. Dunlap reported there have been five accidents on the street.
"They start halfway past the post office (on Prince)," Dunlap told BPD Chief Lonnie Christian, adding that it starts at the 300 block and that motorists drive 20 miles over the speed limit but are sometimes slowed when they reach a "hump" in the road.
The old BPD headquarters is across the street from a newly-renovated apartment building that Dunlap owns, and it is on a down-sloping section that approaches a traffic light.
"It's a downhill slope," noted Christian. "A lot of people pick up speed, also."
In the past, Sopher had suggested taking out the third lane and making Prince Street a two-lane road, in an effort to reduce speeding.
l l l
In other actions:
• Council approved a $29,750 bid by Southern West Virginia Paving to pave streets that include Myers and Holliday Drive. SWV Paving was the only bidder for the project, prompting Ward II Councilman Bob Canter to note during the July 14 meeting that SWV Paving had been the sole bidder on the last three projects.
• Rappold announced that signs that notify the public that a business or organization is now "open," after the pandemic, are available at his office. He said that those who want a sign or signs may contact him.
• At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy identified Canadian author Doug Griffith as the person who had recently sent copies of the book "Thirteen Ways to Kill a Community" to the mayor's office. Rappold encouraged every member of Council to "take a look" at the book. Sopher said he had read parts of it and that the author publishes books on Youtube. Reedy said the author sends the books to politicians and will come to communities to give presentations.
• Sopher suggested that the city hire a property manager to care for the buildings that the city has purchased or built, including the new BPD and a new No. 3 Beckley Fire Department station, Historic Black Knight Municipal Park and a Prince Street building, the former Zen's building and others.
Rappold said later that he prefers private development but that the state of downtown has led the city to purchasing buildings when necessary, including Black Knight. The city paid off the former country club last month, after buying it for $3 million from Gov. Jim Justice in 2018. Rappold said if the building had sat empty, thieves would've stolen copper and broken the windows, leading to a larger dilapidated property.
"We're not on a tear to become a landowner or property owner, but we are on a tear to improve this city," Rappold said later, during an unrelated discussion. "We have the finances, now, to do it."
• Bullock said she had sent emails to Code Enforcement about overgrown lots and dilapidated houses in Ward V.
"Hopefully, we can come up with a solution," Bullock said. "I know he's tired of me sending him all these emails. I just wanted to thank you for being generous with me."
• Real estate salesperson Brian Brown said a dilapidated house on Hargrove Street has been long slated for demolition but that it is still standing and that tenants are reporting problems with one of Brown's Hargrove rental homes, due to the dilapidated structure.