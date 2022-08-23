The Beckley Common Council approved several expenditures during their regular meeting Tuesday evening, including employee raises, a donation to the Beckley Area Foundation and paving contracts.
The raises for all city employee, which includes those in the city police and fire departments, are as a result of a measure presented before council to raise the starting hourly rate for all new employees by one dollar.
City Treasurer Billie Trump said this is a move which helps the city remain competitive with other agencies.
“And if we raise that starting salary by one dollar an hour, we will consequently raise the salaries of all the city employees by a corresponding amount of a dollar an hour,” Trump said.
Trump said the overall impact of the raises to the city’s budget would be about $500,000.
“But fortunately, we found some unexpected offsets that help us recapture a lot of that revenue,” he said. “So the impact on the city budget would be less substantial than it is but even without those offsets the financial picture of the city is strong enough to do this. And with that rising inflation and other things I think it's a doable thing.”
Following Trump's explanation, council unanimously voted in favor of the pay hikes for new and current employees.
In June, the city approved longevity increases for all city employees. This raise would be on top of those longevity increases, Trump said.
• • •
In other business, council approved a measure to donate $25,000 to the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) to assist in the construction of a new parking lot at the foundation’s new location at 1210 S Kanawha St.
The move was championed by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold who has brought up the desire to assist the BAF with funding for its new parking lot at two previous meetings. This was the first time the item has been on council’s agenda and up for a vote.
Rappold said his desire to assist BAF was based on the contributions the foundation have made to the city.
In the past five years, Rappold said BAF has contributed $54,000 to various departments in the city.
He added that a contribution of $25,000 to the foundation seemed appropriate “for all the good they do for this city and southern West Virginia.”
Council members all voted in favor of the $25,000 donation to BAF.
BAF’s new location opened in June.
According to BAF’s website, the foundation has a campaign called “Building for the Future” to raise funds to pay for renovations at the new location. The goal for that campaign is $350,000.
It is estimated that construction of the new parking lot, which is located across the street from the new building, will cost $40,000, according to data from the foundation’s website.
Council members also approved two paving contracts with Southern West Virginia Paving.
The first contact is for the milling and paving of Woodlawn Avenue (Springdale Avenue to Clark Street) and Holiday Drive (Teel Road to Painter Drive) for $140,000.
The second contract is for the milling and paving of Orchard Avenue (Marion Street to Dorcas Avenue) and Old Mill Road (Westwood Drive to Whitestick Street) for $177,125.
Council’s meeting Tuesday night was held virtually because of a local uptick in Covid cases which have affected city employees. Prior to the official start to the virtual meeting, Rappold mentioned that he had tested positive for Covid and was currently dealing with the symptoms.
The only council member not in attendance was Councilwoman Janine Bullock.
The Beckley Common Council regularly meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.