After a Monday evening tour of the old State Farm building on Industrial Drive, members of Beckley Common Council unanimously approved the $450,000 purchase of the building during their Tuesday night meeting.
The building will house a new municipal court, as well as Beckley IT headquarters.
"I think it's a good idea," Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said of the purchase. "There was nothing uptown which fits what our needs are security-wise and parking-wise.
"Being able to house those two units, it will save costs to the city in the long run."
At the July 26 council meeting, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the IT department located in the former police headquarters has structural issues.
IT Director Bill Kelly said the city had been looking for a property for a while, but the department has specific needs related to security.
"It's an excellent location," Kelly said. "I think, based on cost, we'll never find anything better."
The city had previously looked at a U.S. Department of Agriculture building on Airport Road in Beaver, but canceled negotiations after learning that the building would require expensive roof and HVAC repairs.
