Fully vaccinated city employees will receive a $500 bonus from the City of Beckley if they have received the full vaccination regime by Dec. 5, and all full-time employees will receive up to $6,000 in four quarterly payments of $1,500 for working through the Covid pandemic.
Additionally, city officials are still working out a plan to financially recognize part-time workers.
Beckley Common Council voted during the regular meeting on Tuesday to give both part-time and full-time employees a one-time, $500 incentive bonus if they receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 5.
They must show the proof of vaccination card to Shirley Trotter at Human Resources.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher had presented the idea to City Treasurer Billie Trump and other city officials earlier this week after the City of Charleston approved a similar measure. Council unanimously approved the resolution for both full-time and part-time employees on Tuesday. City Attorney Bill File read the resolution.
"It's a resolution to encourage full-time and part-time unvaccinated employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccination," File said. "We feel it is worthwhile to encourage the city employees of Beckley to be vaccinated.
"In an effort to incentivize those who have been on the fence or refused the vaccination, it does cover all full-time and part-time employees," he added.
Mayor Rob Rappold reported Monday that around 80 percent of the city's approximately 255 employees were vaccinated.
Council also approved a resolution that will give all full-time city employees a $1,500 payment each quarter, for the next four quarters, as a bonus for working through the pandemic. The payment will be made from federal funds that the city receives through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
All full-time city employees who are on the payroll as of Sept. 14 will be awarded a salary enhancement of $1,500. They will also receive $1,500 in December, $1,500 in March 2022 and $1,500 in June 2022, for a possible $6,000 total enhancement package.
The annual holiday bonus, which is around $1,000, will not be given, File said, but the ARPA funds offer a more generous payout.
Any full-time employee who is hired during a quarter on a city payroll will receive a pro-rated share, File added.
Rappold said that he wants part-time workers to receive enhancement bonuses, too.
"We will get them on, either through the ARPA or through the general fund," he said after the meeting. "But believe me, we will take care of part-time employees.
"I've got a special place in my heart for the part-time employees that basically kept Historic Black Knight Municipal Park open and fed a bunch of school children during the summer feeding program, when it appeared that no other source was available for school lunches.
"We've got to recognize them with something," he said. "Not to the extent of full-time employees, but they've got to be acknowledged and recognized and rewarded."
Rappold said that Black Knight "became a huge factory, an assembly line to thousands and thousands of boxed lunches for these kids" during the summer feeding program.
In other actions:
• Rappold reported that the City of Beckley closed on the purchase of the Zen's building on Neville Street from Jenny Weng on Tuesday and that a lease agreement for Fruits of Labor, a business with a non-profit arm that will operate from the space, was developed. The sale price was around $1 million for the Zen's building and two lots across Neville Street, which were included in the sale.
• The mayor reported that the city will host Chili Night 2021 if a plan can be developed to offer protection for Covid. Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events is developing a plan for the annual Chili Night celebration, which is traditionally set for the first Saturday night in October. The much-loved celebration was canceled in 2020 due to Covid. Rappold said that Moorefield and her committee will offer a presentation to city officials with recommendations in the near future.
"The Kids Classic last week was very well-attended, although the numbers were down, only slightly, but everybody who attended agreed to be conscious of the need to not congest too closely," Rappold said.
• Rappold said the city is aiming to host a dedication and unveiling of the Rising Cardinal statue at The Plaza on Neville and South Heber streets by Chili Night, possibly in two weeks. The final concrete was poured on the site Monday, he said, and the city is awaiting work by the landscaping company, Green River Landscaping. He added that all of the landscaping work may not be completed by the day that the statue, designed by renowned sculptor Jamie Lester, is unveiled.
• Rappold reported there was one bid from J.H. Building and Contracting for $64,500 for the repair of the roof of the Beckley Welcome Center. The bid was turned over to the two at-large Council representatives, Trump and Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump.
• Council approved the bid from Southern WV Paving, the only bidder, for $73,000 for paving of East Main Street.
• Council approved on second reading an ordinance that requires vehicles traveling south on Allen Avenue to stop at the intersection of Allen and Hartley avenues, prior to entering the intersection. Bullock had requested it. The stop sign creates a four-way stop at the intersection. There were no speakers during the public hearing.
• Council approved on second reading a stop sign at the intersection of Hartley and Myers avenues that requires vehicles traveling north or south on the streets to stop at the intersection. There were no speakers calling in from the public during the public hearing.
• Council approved on first reading of an ordinance to permanently close an unused, 10-foot alleyway near Ellison Avenue and give the property to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army requested the ordinance because the alley is located on the site where the organization is building a new facility. Second reading and public hearing will be Sept. 28.
• Council passed the "File Resolution," an annual resolution of an undetermined number of years that controls open burning in the City of Beckley from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 of each year. The resolution is passed annually to allow people to burn vegetation between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. in that time frame. The mayor named the routine resolution after city attorney File, who originated it an undetermined number of years ago and who reads it every year at Council.
• Council approved acceptance of three grants from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles for the Governor's Highway Safety Program, which will be disbursed to other agencies.
• Rapold thanked Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian and others who participate on a city commission to address the problem of homelessness.
• Treasurer Trump reported that accounting errors for the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) for BPD and Beckley Fire Department have been corrected. There was not a specific area to account for DROP monies so the monies were mistakenly counted as an obligation when balancing accounts, said Trump. The monies are actually a revenue, so a large correction on the BFD side and a smaller one on the BPD side had to be made.
The budget is again balanced, said Trump, and the Municipal Oversight Board, which oversees DROP, will have a line on it next year to specifically address the issue.
• Ward III Councilman Rob Dunlap reported that the first two meetings of the Homeless Commission were successful. Commission members, which include several members of Council, heard from two women who frequently spend time on city streets. One of the women fits the definition of "homeless" while the other does not. Dunlap said Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, will be spearheading a response that involves charitable organizations and getting services to those who need them, and BPD Chief Christian will focus on development of enforceable responses that meet the needs of local businesses.
• Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock thanked Chief Christian for his department's work in bringing the killer of Ward V resident Sylvia Washington to justice in 2019. BPD arrested Jessica Lunceford, Washington's caregiver, for the elderly Washington's 2014 murder. Bullock said that Washington's family is grateful.
Lunceford pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last week. Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield had revoked Lunceford's bond earlier this year, and she was remanded to Southern Regional Jail to await trial.
• At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter recognized New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher for being named, along with her mother, a "Wonder Woman" in the state, one of 50, by West Virginia Living Magazine and to the State Journal's list of "40 Under 40."
The virtual meeting had started around 6:45 p.m. instead of the usual 6:30 p.m. meeting time because of technical problems.
Council meetings are available to the public via Webex and telephone, due to Covid transmission concerns.