The weapons that were raffled for a bingo game at Shady Spring High School on Feb. 9 to benefit Shady Spring High Volleyball and Shady Spring Youth Baseball are semi-automatic rifles and not assault rifles, as they were identified in an article in the Friday edition.
The advertised rifles on the flier were semi-automatic weapons, which require the shooter to pull the trigger each time to fire a cartridge. Shooters in Orlando, New Town, Conn., and San Bernardino used semi-automatic weapons and not assault rifles.
Assault rifles allow the shooter to choose among semi-automatic, fully automatic and bursts of bullets when pulling the trigger.