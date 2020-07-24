The Raleigh County Assessor’s Office is located in the Courthouse, not the Judicial Annex.
Correction
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gary Ray Lilly age 73 of Ghent, WV passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Larry Edward Dick, 78, of Sandstone, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House following a long illness. Born January 30, 1942 at Hinton, he was a son of the late Walter and Sallie Bragg Dick. Larry was a farmer and a lifelong resident of Summers County. He enjoyed working …
Daniel Douglas Vines, 69, of Stephenson, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
EASTFORD [ndash] Carl F. McVey, 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home in Eastford,CT. Carl was born on April 14, 1950 in Gauley Bridge, WV to his late parents, Dyer O. and Dixie L. Gladwell McVey. He graduated from Ansted High School where he won numerous awards f…