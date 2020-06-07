The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding that was announced on Thursday for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport was $1.75 million, not $1.5 million as reported in a front page story in Friday’s newspaper. The list of monetary awards on page 7A was correct.
Obituaries
Patricia "Pat" R. Dickenson, 86, of Beckley passed away on June 5, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home from 11 am - 1 pm. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow services at Blue Ridge Memorial Garden…
Phillip Henson, age 73, of Beckley, WV, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for obituary. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
WEEKLY POLL
If Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is to pick a black female running mate, which of these would you favor?
