A spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Monday that Marty Browning, who was arrested on Dec. 10 for the death of his 8-year-old daughter, was transferred from Southern Regional Jail to Central Regional Jail on Dec. 15.
She said additional information regarding the transfer was unavailable.
The Register-Herald had first published a report that Browning had posted a $100,000 bond at Southern Regional Jail. That information was not correct.
Browning, along with Julie Tithcenell Browning and Sherie Titchenell, was arrested on one charge each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian and child neglect causing death, both felonies.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.