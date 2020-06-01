Rose Mary Hawkins, 84, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020, due to complications of a longtime illness. She was born February 29, 1936, in Vinton, Virginia, to Reece and Sallie Altice. She married the love of her life, her sunshine, Riley Hawkins, in 1954, who pre…
Johnny Clevis Mathis, 82, of Oceana, WV, passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Funeral noon Tuesday, June 2nd, at Oceana Freewill Baptist Church Picnic Shelter, Oceana. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.