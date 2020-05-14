An article in Wednesday’s edition about the Greenbrier County Courthouse’s reopening included inaccurate information about the June 9 primary election.
According to County Clerk Robin Loudermilk, people who are registered to vote in the June 9 primary election, but not registered as either Democrat or Republican, have the option of choosing to vote either a Democratic Party or Republican Party ballot. Both parties’ ballots also include the nonpartisan offices that are up for a vote this year.
While registered Democrats and Republicans will receive ballots that match their registration, voters who are registered Independent, other or no-party must ask for a specific party’s ballot in order to cast votes in either major party’s primary. In the absence of such a request, the Independent, other or no-party voter will receive a ballot that contains only candidates for nonpartisan offices — board of education and judicial offices.
Signs explaining this process will be posted at all of the county’s polling places, Loudermilk said.
Tina Alvey