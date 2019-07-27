Beckley Common Councilman Frank Williams (Ward III) said Friday that he had been unaware of any plans by the city to purchase State Farm for $450,000, until it appeared on the July 23 Council agenda for first reading.
A Friday article reported statements by a fellow Council member that Williams had possibly known about the State Farm plan before some other members of Council.
Williams said the confusion was created because Williams had once been a member of the city’s Planning Commission, and commission members would likely have been aware of the plan. Williams said he is no longer a member and did not know of the plan.
Six of the seven-member Council, including Williams, supported the first reading of the item.