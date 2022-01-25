The late Robert Cannon, longtime chief code enforcement officer for the City of Beckley, combined the fire station and code enforcement divisions into a single unit around a decade before his 2021 retirement, not in 1984 and 1985, as reported in a Thursday article.
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
